Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 15

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-0 2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 2-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 3-0-0 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 5-0-0 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 3-0-0 6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 1-0-0 7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 4-0-0 8 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 3-0-0 9 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 3-0-0 10 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 2-0-0 11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0 12 Whitman Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 3-0-0 13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0 14 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 2-0-0 15 Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 3-0-0 15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 3-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 4-0-0 2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 4-0-0 3 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 4-0-0 4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-0 5 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 4-0-0 6 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 3-0-1 8 Fayetteville-Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 2-0-0 9 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 3-0-0 12 Shaker (Latham, N.Y.) 2-0-0 13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 2-0-1 15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 5-0-0 2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 2-0-0 3 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 6-0-0 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 5-0-0 5 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 4-0-0 6 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 5-0-1 7 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 5-0-0 8 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 3-1-0 9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 3-0-1 10 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 4-0-1 11 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater Township, N.J.) 4-0-0 12 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 2-0-1 13 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 5-0-0 14 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 6-0-0 15 Washington Township (Washington Township, N.J.) 4-2-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 3-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 11-0-0 3 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 4-0-0 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 3-0-0 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 3-1-0 6 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 7-0-0 7 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-1-3 8 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 9-1-0 9 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 3-0-0 10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 10-1-1 11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-1-1 12 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 9-0-0 13 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 1-1-0 14 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 4-0-0 15 Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 8-2-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 9-0-0 1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 10-1-0 3 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 8-1-0 4 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 8-0-1 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 9-0-1 6 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 9-0-0 7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 6-0-2 8 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 6-0-1 9 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 6-2-0 10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 7-0-2 11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 8-1-0 12 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 7-0-1 13 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 5-2-1 14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 7-0-1 15 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 6-0-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 5-0-0 2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-0 3 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 2-0-0 4 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 4-0-0 5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 11-0-0 6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 7-0-0 7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 2-0-0 8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-1 9 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.) 4-0-0 10 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 5-0-2 11 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 7-3-0 12 Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.) 4-0-0 13 Farmington (Farmington, Utah) 10-0-0 14 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 4-0-2 15 Carlsbad (Carlsbad, N.M.) 7-0-1

