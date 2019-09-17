USA Today Sports

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Photo: Saul Young/News Sentinel

Girls Soccer

By September 17, 2019

By: |

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 15

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-0
2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 2-0-0
3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 3-0-0
4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 5-0-0
5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 3-0-0
6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 1-0-0
7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 4-0-0
8 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 3-0-0
9 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 3-0-0
10 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 2-0-0
11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0
12 Whitman Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 3-0-0
13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0
14 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 2-0-0
15 Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 3-0-0
15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 3-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 4-0-0
2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 4-0-0
3 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 4-0-0
4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-0
5 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 4-0-0
6 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 3-0-0
7 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 3-0-1
8 Fayetteville-Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 2-0-0
9 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0
10 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
11 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 3-0-0
12 Shaker (Latham, N.Y.) 2-0-0
13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 2-0-1
15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 5-0-0
2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 2-0-0
3 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 6-0-0
4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 5-0-0
5 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 4-0-0
6 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 5-0-1
7 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 5-0-0
8 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 3-1-0
9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 3-0-1
10 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 4-0-1
11 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater Township, N.J.) 4-0-0
12 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 2-0-1
13 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 5-0-0
14 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 6-0-0
15 Washington Township (Washington Township, N.J.) 4-2-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 3-0-0
2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 11-0-0
3 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 4-0-0
4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 3-0-0
5 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 3-1-0
6 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 7-0-0
7 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-1-3
8 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 9-1-0
9 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 3-0-0
10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 10-1-1
11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-1-1
12 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 9-0-0
13 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 1-1-0
14 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 4-0-0
15 Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 8-2-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 9-0-0
1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 10-1-0
3 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 8-1-0
4 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 8-0-1
5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 9-0-1
6 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 9-0-0
7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 6-0-2
8 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 6-0-1
9 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 6-2-0
10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 7-0-2
11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 8-1-0
12 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 7-0-1
13 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 5-2-1
14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 7-0-1
15 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 6-0-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 5-0-0
2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-0
3 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 2-0-0
4 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 4-0-0
5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 11-0-0
6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 7-0-0
7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 2-0-0
8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-1
9 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.) 4-0-0
10 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 5-0-2
11 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 7-3-0
12 Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.) 4-0-0
13 Farmington (Farmington, Utah) 10-0-0
14 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 4-0-2
15 Carlsbad (Carlsbad, N.M.) 7-0-1

