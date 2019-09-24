Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 5

USA Today Sports

Photo: Albertus Magnus HS

Girls Soccer

September 24, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 22

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 5-0-0
2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0
3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 7-0-0
4 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 5-0-1
5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 5-0-0
6 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 7-0-0
7 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 4-0-0
8 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 6-0-0
9 North Kingston (Kingston, R.I.) 7-0-0
10 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 5-0-0
11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 6-0-0
12 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 3-0-0
13 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0
14 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 4-1-0
15 Westford Academy (Westford, Mass.) 7-0-1
15 Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 6-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 5-0-0
2 Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) 5-0-0
3 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0
4 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 5-0-0
5 Pittsford Sutherland (Pittsford, N.Y.) 4-0-0
6 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 3-0-0
7 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 5-0-0
8 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 5-0-0
9 Somers (Somers, N.Y.) 4-0-0
10 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 5-0-0
11 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 4-0-1
12 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 3-0-0
13 Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.) 4-0-0
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 5-0-1
15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 5-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 8-0-0
2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 5-0-0
3 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 7-0-0
4 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 9-0-1
5 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 7-0-0
6 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 6-1-0
7 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 5-0-1
8 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 8-0-1
9 Moon (Corapolis, Pa.) 7-0-1
10 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 6-0-0
11 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 6-0-1
12 Wayne Valley (Wayne, Pa.) 5-0-1
13 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 10-0-0
14 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 7-0-2
15 North Hunterdon (Annandale, N.J.) 7-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 6-0-0
2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 13-0-0
3 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 5-0-0
4 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 10-1-4
5 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 10-0-0
6 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-1-2
7 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 11-1-2
8 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 12-0-0
9 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 6-1-0
10 St. Johns College (Washington, D.C.) 5-0-0
11 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 4-0-1
12 Stewarts Creek (Smyrna, Tenn.) 12-0-0
13 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-1-0
14 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 9-1-1
15 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-2-0
15 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 11-2-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0
1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-0
3 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 11-1-0
4 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 11-0-0
5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 11-1-1
6 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 9-0-1
7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 8-0-2
8 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 9-0-1
9 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 10-1-0
10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 9-0-2
11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 9-2-0
12 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 7-0-2
13 Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.) 10-2-0
14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 9-1-1
15 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 8-1-3

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 6-0-0
2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-0
3 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 4-0-0
4 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 5-0-1
5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 12-0-0
6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-0-0
7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 3-0-0
8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-1
9 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 9-3-0
10 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 6-0-2
11 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore) 4-1-0
12 Farmington (Farmington, Utah) 12-0-0
13 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 5-0-0
14 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 8-1-1
15 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 4-0-2
15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 7-1-0

