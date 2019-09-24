Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Sept. 22
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|7-0-0
|4
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|5-0-0
|6
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|4-0-0
|8
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|6-0-0
|9
|North Kingston (Kingston, R.I.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|6-0-0
|12
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|6-0-0
|14
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass.)
|4-1-0
|15
|Westford Academy (Westford, Mass.)
|7-0-1
|15
|Burlington (Burlington, Vt.)
|6-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|3
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|5
|Pittsford Sutherland (Pittsford, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|6
|North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Somers (Somers, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|4-0-1
|12
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|15
|Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|9-0-1
|5
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|6
|Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.)
|6-1-0
|7
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|5-0-1
|8
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|8-0-1
|9
|Moon (Corapolis, Pa.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|11
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|6-0-1
|12
|Wayne Valley (Wayne, Pa.)
|5-0-1
|13
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|10-0-0
|14
|Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.)
|7-0-2
|15
|North Hunterdon (Annandale, N.J.)
|7-1-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|13-0-0
|3
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|10-1-4
|5
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|10-0-0
|6
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|12-1-2
|7
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|11-1-2
|8
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|12-0-0
|9
|Mercy (Baltimore, Md.)
|6-1-0
|10
|St. Johns College (Washington, D.C.)
|5-0-0
|11
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|4-0-1
|12
|Stewarts Creek (Smyrna, Tenn.)
|12-0-0
|13
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|11-1-0
|14
|Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|9-1-1
|15
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|5-2-0
|15
|Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.)
|11-2-0
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|10-0-0
|1
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|12-1-0
|3
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|11-1-0
|4
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|11-0-0
|5
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|11-1-1
|6
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|7
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|8-0-2
|8
|Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|9
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|10
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|9-0-2
|11
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|9-2-0
|12
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|7-0-2
|13
|Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.)
|10-2-0
|14
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|9-1-1
|15
|Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)
|8-1-3
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|5-0-1
|5
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|12-0-0
|6
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|9-0-0
|7
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|9-0-1
|9
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|9-3-0
|10
|Timberline (Boise, Idaho)
|6-0-2
|11
|Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore)
|4-1-0
|12
|Farmington (Farmington, Utah)
|12-0-0
|13
|Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
|5-0-0
|14
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|8-1-1
|15
|West Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|4-0-2
|15
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|7-1-0
