Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 22

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 5-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0 3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 7-0-0 4 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 5-0-1 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 5-0-0 6 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 7-0-0 7 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 4-0-0 8 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 6-0-0 9 North Kingston (Kingston, R.I.) 7-0-0 10 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 5-0-0 11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 6-0-0 12 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 3-0-0 13 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0 14 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 4-1-0 15 Westford Academy (Westford, Mass.) 7-0-1 15 Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 6-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 5-0-0 2 Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) 5-0-0 3 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0 4 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 5-0-0 5 Pittsford Sutherland (Pittsford, N.Y.) 4-0-0 6 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 5-0-0 8 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 5-0-0 9 Somers (Somers, N.Y.) 4-0-0 10 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 5-0-0 11 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 4-0-1 12 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 3-0-0 13 Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.) 4-0-0 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 5-0-1 15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 5-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 8-0-0 2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 5-0-0 3 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 7-0-0 4 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 9-0-1 5 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 7-0-0 6 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 6-1-0 7 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 5-0-1 8 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 8-0-1 9 Moon (Corapolis, Pa.) 7-0-1 10 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 6-0-0 11 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 6-0-1 12 Wayne Valley (Wayne, Pa.) 5-0-1 13 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 10-0-0 14 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 7-0-2 15 North Hunterdon (Annandale, N.J.) 7-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 6-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 13-0-0 3 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 5-0-0 4 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 10-1-4 5 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 10-0-0 6 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-1-2 7 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 11-1-2 8 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 12-0-0 9 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 6-1-0 10 St. Johns College (Washington, D.C.) 5-0-0 11 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 4-0-1 12 Stewarts Creek (Smyrna, Tenn.) 12-0-0 13 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-1-0 14 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 9-1-1 15 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-2-0 15 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 11-2-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0 1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-0 3 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 11-1-0 4 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 11-0-0 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 11-1-1 6 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 9-0-1 7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 8-0-2 8 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 9-0-1 9 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 10-1-0 10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 9-0-2 11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 9-2-0 12 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 7-0-2 13 Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.) 10-2-0 14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 9-1-1 15 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 8-1-3

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 6-0-0 2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-0 3 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 4-0-0 4 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 5-0-1 5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 12-0-0 6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-0-0 7 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 3-0-0 8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-1 9 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 9-3-0 10 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 6-0-2 11 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore) 4-1-0 12 Farmington (Farmington, Utah) 12-0-0 13 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 5-0-0 14 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 8-1-1 15 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 4-0-2 15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 7-1-0

