Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional
Records shown are through games of Sept. 29
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|9-0-0
|4
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|7-0-0
|5
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|8-0-0
|6
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|6-0-0
|7
|North Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.)
|7-0-0
|8
|New Canaan (New Canaan, Conn.)
|9-0-0
|9
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|8-0-0
|10
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass.)
|6-1-1
|11
|Hanover (Hanover, N.H.)
|8-0-0
|12
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|5-0-0
|13
|Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.)
|7-0-0
|14
|Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.)
|6-0-2
|15
|Beverly (Beverly, Mass.)
|9-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Pittsford Sutherland (PIttsford, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|6-0-1
|5
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|6
|North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|8
|Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|9
|Somers (Somers, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|10
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|12
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|15
|Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, Pa.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|11-0-0
|3
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|11-0-1
|4
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|9-0-0
|5
|Shawnee (Medford Township, Pa.)
|8-1-0
|6
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|10-0-1
|7
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|8-0-0
|8
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|8-0-1
|9
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|14-0-0
|10
|Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.)
|12-0-0
|11
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|6-1-0
|12
|Jackson Memorial (Jackson Township, N.J.)
|11-0-0
|13
|Dowingtown East (Exton, Pa.)
|9-1-1
|14
|Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.)
|11-0-0
|15
|West Allegheny (Imperial, Pa.)
|9-1-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|5-0-1
|3
|Mercy (Baltimore, Md.)
|6-1-0
|4
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|5-1-0
|5
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|15-1-1
|6
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|12-1-2
|7
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|12-1-0
|8
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|7-0-0
|9
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|14-0-0
|10
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|13-1-1
|11
|Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.)
|14-2-0
|12
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|6-2-1
|13
|Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.)
|9-1-1
|14
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|9-0-0
|15
|Century (Sykesville, Md.)
|8-0-0
|15
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|11-1-5
|15
|Father Ryan (Nashville, Tenn.)
|9-2-2
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|11-0-0
|1
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|14-1-0
|3
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|17-1-0
|4
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|13-0-0
|5
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|11-1-1
|6
|Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio)
|12-0-1
|7
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|9-0-3
|8
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|9
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|7-0-2
|10
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|11-1-1
|11
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|10-1-1
|12
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|9-0-3
|13
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|9-1-1
|14
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|10-2-1
|15
|Lakeview South (Lakeview, Minn.)
|10-1-1
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|8-0-1
|3
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|11-0-0
|4
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|11-3-0
|6
|West Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|5-0-2
|7
|Farmington (Farmington, Utah)
|14-0-0
|8
|Kentridge (Kent, Wash.)
|5-0-1
|9
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|10-1-1
|10
|Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|7-2-2
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|8-1-2
|12
|Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|11-1-1
|13
|Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
|5-0-2
|14
|South Albany (Albany, Ore.)
|7-0-0
|15
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|8-2-0
Records shown are through games of Sept. 29