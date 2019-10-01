Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 29

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 8-0-0 3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 9-0-0 4 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 7-0-0 5 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 8-0-0 6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 6-0-0 7 North Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.) 7-0-0 8 New Canaan (New Canaan, Conn.) 9-0-0 9 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 8-0-0 10 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 6-1-1 11 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 8-0-0 12 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 5-0-0 13 Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) 7-0-0 14 Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.) 6-0-2 15 Beverly (Beverly, Mass.) 9-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 5-0-0 2 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 6-0-0 3 Pittsford Sutherland (PIttsford, N.Y.) 7-0-0 4 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 6-0-1 5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-1 6 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 8-0-0 8 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 6-0-0 9 Somers (Somers, N.Y.) 6-0-0 10 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 5-0-0 11 Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.) 6-0-0 12 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 3-0-0 13 Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.) 5-0-0 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 5-0-1 15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 5-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, Pa.) 8-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 11-0-0 3 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 11-0-1 4 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 9-0-0 5 Shawnee (Medford Township, Pa.) 8-1-0 6 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 10-0-1 7 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 8-0-0 8 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 8-0-1 9 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 14-0-0 10 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 12-0-0 11 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 6-1-0 12 Jackson Memorial (Jackson Township, N.J.) 11-0-0 13 Dowingtown East (Exton, Pa.) 9-1-1 14 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 11-0-0 15 West Allegheny (Imperial, Pa.) 9-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 15-0-0 2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 5-0-1 3 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 6-1-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-1-0 5 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 15-1-1 6 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 12-1-2 7 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-1-0 8 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 7-0-0 9 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 14-0-0 10 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 13-1-1 11 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 14-2-0 12 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 6-2-1 13 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 9-1-1 14 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 9-0-0 15 Century (Sykesville, Md.) 8-0-0 15 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 11-1-5 15 Father Ryan (Nashville, Tenn.) 9-2-2

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 11-0-0 1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 14-1-0 3 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 17-1-0 4 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 13-0-0 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 11-1-1 6 Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio) 12-0-1 7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 9-0-3 8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 10-1-0 9 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 7-0-2 10 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 11-1-1 11 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 10-1-1 12 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 9-0-3 13 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 9-1-1 14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 10-2-1 15 Lakeview South (Lakeview, Minn.) 10-1-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 12-0-0 2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-1 3 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 11-0-0 4 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 5-0-1 5 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 11-3-0 6 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 5-0-2 7 Farmington (Farmington, Utah) 14-0-0 8 Kentridge (Kent, Wash.) 5-0-1 9 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 10-1-1 10 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 7-2-2 11 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 8-1-2 12 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-1-1 13 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 5-0-2 14 South Albany (Albany, Ore.) 7-0-0 15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-2-0

