Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 6

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 9-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-0 3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H) 10-0-0 4 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 9-0-0 5 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 8-0-0 6 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-2 7 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 9-0-1 8 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 10-0-0 9 New Canaan (New Canaan, Conn.) 8-0-0 10 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 8-1-1 11 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 10-0-0 12 Beverly (Beverly, Mass.) 10-0-0 13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 7-0-0 14 Bishop Guerten (Nashua, N.H.) 9-0-0 15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 10-1-0 15 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 8-0-2

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 10-0-0 2 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 7-0-0 3 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 8-0-1 4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 8-0-1 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 9-1-0 6 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 8-0-3 7 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 9-0-1 8 Smithtown East (Smithtown, N.Y.) 8-0-1 9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 9-1-0 10 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 7-1-2 11 Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.) 9-1-0 12 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 3-0-0 13 Clinton (Clinton, N.Y.) 7-0-1 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 9-0-1 15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 8-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 13-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 12-0-0 3 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 12-0-0 4 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 11-0-0 5 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 11-0-1 6 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 12-0-0 7 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 12-1-1 8 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 9-2-0 9 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 7-1-1 10 Jackson Memorial (Jackson Township, N.J.) 13-0-0 11 Downingtown East (Exton, Pa.) 12-1-1 12 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 10-1-1 13 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 13-1-0 14 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 16-0-1 15 Moon (Coraopolis, Pa.) 11-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-1 2 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 12-0-0 3 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 7-1-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 8-1-0 5 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-1-1 6 Briarcrest Christian School (Nashville, Tenn.) 13-1-1 7 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-1-0 8 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 16-0-0 9 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 15-1-0 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 8-1-1 11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 14-1-3 12 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 16-1-2 13 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 11-1-2 14 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 8-1-1 15 Sparrows Point (Baltimore, Md.) 7-0-1 15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 13-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 13-0-0 2 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 14-0-1 3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 15-0-0 4 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 12-0-3 5 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 13-0-1 6 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 18-1-0 7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-0-3 8 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 11-1-1 9 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 15-1-1 10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 9-0-3 11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 13-1-1 12 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 11-1-2 13 Lakeview South (Lakeview, Minn.) 12-1-2 14 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 14-1-0 15 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 12-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-0 2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-1 3 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-0-0 4 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 7-0-0 5 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-3-0 6 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 6-0-3 7 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 9-2-2 8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 12-1-1 9 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 7-0-2 10 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 10-1-2 11 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 10-1-2 12 South Albany (Albany, Ore.) 9-0-0 13 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 9-0-1 14 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 14-1-1 15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-2-0

