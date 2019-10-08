USA Today Sports

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7

Photo: Anna Reed/Stateman Journal

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7

Girls Soccer

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7

By October 8, 2019

By: |

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Oct. 6

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 9-0-0
2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-0
3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H) 10-0-0
4 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 9-0-0
5 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 8-0-0
6 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-2
7 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 9-0-1
8 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 10-0-0
9 New Canaan (New Canaan, Conn.) 8-0-0
10 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 8-1-1
11 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 10-0-0
12 Beverly (Beverly, Mass.) 10-0-0
13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 7-0-0
14 Bishop Guerten (Nashua, N.H.) 9-0-0
15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 10-1-0
15 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 8-0-2

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 10-0-0
2 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 7-0-0
3 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 8-0-1
4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 8-0-1
5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 9-1-0
6 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 8-0-3
7 Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.) 9-0-1
8 Smithtown East (Smithtown, N.Y.) 8-0-1
9 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 9-1-0
10 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 7-1-2
11 Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.) 9-1-0
12 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 3-0-0
13 Clinton (Clinton, N.Y.) 7-0-1
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 9-0-1
15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 8-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 13-0-0
2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 12-0-0
3 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 12-0-0
4 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 11-0-0
5 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 11-0-1
6 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 12-0-0
7 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 12-1-1
8 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 9-2-0
9 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 7-1-1
10 Jackson Memorial (Jackson Township, N.J.) 13-0-0
11 Downingtown East (Exton, Pa.) 12-1-1
12 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 10-1-1
13 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 13-1-0
14 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 16-0-1
15 Moon (Coraopolis, Pa.) 11-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-1
2 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 12-0-0
3 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 7-1-0
4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 8-1-0
5 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-1-1
6 Briarcrest Christian School (Nashville, Tenn.) 13-1-1
7 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-1-0
8 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 16-0-0
9 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 15-1-0
10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 8-1-1
11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 14-1-3
12 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 16-1-2
13 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 11-1-2
14 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 8-1-1
15 Sparrows Point (Baltimore, Md.) 7-0-1
15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 13-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 13-0-0
2 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 14-0-1
3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 15-0-0
4 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 12-0-3
5 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 13-0-1
6 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 18-1-0
7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-0-3
8 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 11-1-1
9 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 15-1-1
10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 9-0-3
11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 13-1-1
12 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 11-1-2
13 Lakeview South (Lakeview, Minn.) 12-1-2
14 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 14-1-0
15 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 12-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-0
2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-1
3 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-0-0
4 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 7-0-0
5 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-3-0
6 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 6-0-3
7 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 9-2-2
8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 12-1-1
9 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 7-0-2
10 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 10-1-2
11 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 10-1-2
12 South Albany (Albany, Ore.) 9-0-0
13 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 9-0-1
14 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 14-1-1
15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-2-0

Records shown are through games of Oct. 6

, , , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-fall-regional-girls-soccer-rankings-week-7
Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.