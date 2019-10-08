Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Oct. 6
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|9-0-0
|2
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H)
|10-0-0
|4
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|9-0-0
|5
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|8-0-0
|6
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|6-0-2
|7
|North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.)
|9-0-1
|8
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|10-0-0
|9
|New Canaan (New Canaan, Conn.)
|8-0-0
|10
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass.)
|8-1-1
|11
|Hanover (Hanover, N.H.)
|10-0-0
|12
|Beverly (Beverly, Mass.)
|10-0-0
|13
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|7-0-0
|14
|Bishop Guerten (Nashua, N.H.)
|9-0-0
|15
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|10-1-0
|15
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|8-0-2
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|8-0-1
|4
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|8-0-1
|5
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|9-1-0
|6
|Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.)
|8-0-3
|7
|Oceanside (Oceanside, N.Y.)
|9-0-1
|8
|Smithtown East (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|8-0-1
|9
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|9-1-0
|10
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|7-1-2
|11
|Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.)
|9-1-0
|12
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Clinton (Clinton, N.Y.)
|7-0-1
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|9-0-1
|15
|Poland (Poland, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|12-0-0
|4
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|11-0-0
|5
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|11-0-1
|6
|Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.)
|12-0-0
|7
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|12-1-1
|8
|Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.)
|9-2-0
|9
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|7-1-1
|10
|Jackson Memorial (Jackson Township, N.J.)
|13-0-0
|11
|Downingtown East (Exton, Pa.)
|12-1-1
|12
|Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.)
|10-1-1
|13
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|13-1-0
|14
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|16-0-1
|15
|Moon (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|11-1-1
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|6-0-1
|2
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Mercy (Baltimore, Md.)
|7-1-0
|4
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|8-1-0
|5
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|14-1-1
|6
|Briarcrest Christian School (Nashville, Tenn.)
|13-1-1
|7
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|12-1-0
|8
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|16-0-0
|9
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|15-1-0
|10
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|8-1-1
|11
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|14-1-3
|12
|Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.)
|16-1-2
|13
|Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.)
|11-1-2
|14
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|8-1-1
|15
|Sparrows Point (Baltimore, Md.)
|7-0-1
|15
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|13-0-0
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|13-0-0
|2
|Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.)
|14-0-1
|3
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|15-0-0
|4
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|12-0-3
|5
|Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio)
|13-0-1
|6
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|18-1-0
|7
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|13-0-3
|8
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|11-1-1
|9
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|15-1-1
|10
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|9-0-3
|11
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|13-1-1
|12
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|11-1-2
|13
|Lakeview South (Lakeview, Minn.)
|12-1-2
|14
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|14-1-0
|15
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|12-2-1
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|9-0-1
|3
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|13-0-0
|4
|Sumner (Sumner, Wash.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|13-3-0
|6
|West Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|6-0-3
|7
|Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah)
|9-2-2
|8
|Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|12-1-1
|9
|Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
|7-0-2
|10
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|10-1-2
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|10-1-2
|12
|South Albany (Albany, Ore.)
|9-0-0
|13
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|9-0-1
|14
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|14-1-1
|15
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|10-2-0
