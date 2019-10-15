Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 13

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 13-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-0 3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 13-0-0 4 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 11-0-0 5 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 9-0-0 6 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 7-0-3 7 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 10-0-1 8 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 12-0-0 9 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 9-1-1 10 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 12-0-0 11 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 12-1-0 12 Southington (Southington, Conn.) 9-0-0 13 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 9-0-2 14 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 11-0-0 15 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 7-1-3 15 Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) 10-1-3

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 12-0-0 2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 9-0-1 3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 10-0-1 4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 11-1-2 5 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 10-0-3 6 Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) 10-2-1 7 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 8-2-1 8 Smithtown East (Smithtown, N.Y.) 9-0-1 9 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 9-1-0 10 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 11-1-2 11 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 8-1-2 12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 10-1-2 13 Holland Patent (Holland Patent, N.Y.) 10-2-2 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 11-0-1 15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 8-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 16-0-0 2 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 15-0-0 3 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 12-0-0 4 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 13-0-1 5 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 15-0-0 6 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 9-1-0 7 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 10-1-1 8 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 16-1-0 9 Downingtown East (Exton, Pa.) 12-1-1 10 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 15-1-0 11 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 18-0-1 12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 10-1-1 13 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 13-1-0 14 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) 14-0-0 15 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 12-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 8-0-1 2 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 13-0-0 3 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 8-1-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 10-1-0 5 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 19-1-2 6 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 14-1-0 7 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 14-1-0 8 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 18-2-0 9 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 16-2-3 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 10-2-1 11 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 16-1-1 12 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 14-1-1 13 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 9-1-1 14 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-2-0 15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 13-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 16-0-0 2 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 14-0-1 3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 16-0-0 4 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 13-0-3 5 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 15-0-1 6 Lakeville South (Lakeville, Minn.) 11-1-2 7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 15-0-3 8 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 12-2-2 9 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 16-2-1 10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 12-0-3 11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 14-2-1 12 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 14-1-1 13 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 12-2-1 14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 15-2-1 15 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 15-2-1 15 St. Joseph (South Bend, Ind.) 15-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 15-0-0 2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 11-0-1 3 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 8-0-0 4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-0-3 5 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 8-0-3 6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-1-0 7 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 10-2-2 8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-2-1 9 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 12-1-2 10 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 9-0-3 11 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 15-0-1 12 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 15-1-1 13 North Eugene (Eugene, Ore.) 7-0-2 14 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 10-0-2 15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-2-0

