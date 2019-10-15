USA Today Sports

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 8

Photo: Brian Jenkins/for the Burlington Free Press

Girls Soccer

By October 15, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 13

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 13-0-0
2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-0
3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 13-0-0
4 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 11-0-0
5 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 9-0-0
6 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 7-0-3
7 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 10-0-1
8 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 12-0-0
9 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 9-1-1
10 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 12-0-0
11 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 12-1-0
12 Southington (Southington, Conn.) 9-0-0
13 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 9-0-2
14 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 11-0-0
15 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 7-1-3
15 Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) 10-1-3

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 12-0-0
2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 9-0-1
3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 10-0-1
4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 11-1-2
5 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 10-0-3
6 Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) 10-2-1
7 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 8-2-1
8 Smithtown East (Smithtown, N.Y.) 9-0-1
9 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 9-1-0
10 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 11-1-2
11 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 8-1-2
12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 10-1-2
13 Holland Patent (Holland Patent, N.Y.) 10-2-2
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 11-0-1
15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 8-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 16-0-0
2 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 15-0-0
3 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 12-0-0
4 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 13-0-1
5 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 15-0-0
6 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 9-1-0
7 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 10-1-1
8 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 16-1-0
9 Downingtown East (Exton, Pa.) 12-1-1
10 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 15-1-0
11 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 18-0-1
12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 10-1-1
13 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 13-1-0
14 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) 14-0-0
15 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 12-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 8-0-1
2 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 13-0-0
3 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 8-1-0
4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 10-1-0
5 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 19-1-2
6 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 14-1-0
7 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 14-1-0
8 Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.) 18-2-0
9 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 16-2-3
10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 10-2-1
11 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 16-1-1
12 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 14-1-1
13 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 9-1-1
14 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-2-0
15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 13-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 16-0-0
2 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 14-0-1
3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 16-0-0
4 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 13-0-3
5 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 15-0-1
6 Lakeville South (Lakeville, Minn.) 11-1-2
7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 15-0-3
8 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 12-2-2
9 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 16-2-1
10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 12-0-3
11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 14-2-1
12 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 14-1-1
13 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 12-2-1
14 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 15-2-1
15 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 15-2-1
15 St. Joseph (South Bend, Ind.) 15-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 15-0-0
2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 11-0-1
3 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 8-0-0
4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-0-3
5 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 8-0-3
6 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-1-0
7 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 10-2-2
8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-2-1
9 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 12-1-2
10 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 9-0-3
11 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 15-0-1
12 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 15-1-1
13 North Eugene (Eugene, Ore.) 7-0-2
14 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 10-0-2
15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-2-0

Records shown are through games of Oct. 13

