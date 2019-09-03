Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 1

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 0-0-0 2 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 0-0-0 3 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 0-0-0 5 Ludlow (Ludlow, Mass.) 0-0-0 6 Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.) 0-0-0 7 Wayland (Wayland, Mass.) 0-0-0 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 0-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 White Plains (White Plains, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 1-0-0 2 Wilson (Reading, Pa.) 1-0-1 3 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 0-0-0 4 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 0-0-0 5 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 1-0-1 6 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 0-0-0 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 0-0-0 8 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 1-0-0 9 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 1-0-0 11 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 0-0-1 13 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 0-0-0 14 Franklin Regional (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 1-0-0 15 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 0-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 0-0-0 2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 0-0-0 3 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 0-0-0 4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 0-0-0 5 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 0-0-0 6 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 0-0-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 4-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 5-0-0 3 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 6-0-0 4 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 5-0-0 5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 6-0-1 6 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 2-0-0 7 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 4-0-0 8 Crown Point (Crown Point, Ind.) 4-0-0 9 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 3-0-0 10 Dupont Manual (Louisville, Ky.) 2-0-1 11 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 2-0-2 12 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 2-1-0 13 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 5-1-2 14 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 6-1-1 15 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 2-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 2-0-0 2 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 1-0-0 3 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 1-0-0 4 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 0-0-0 5 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 2-0-0 6 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-0-1 7 Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 1-0-0 9 Middleton (Middleton, Wis.) 2-0-0 10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 1-0-0 11 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 1-1-0 12 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 1-0-0 13 Saline (Saline, Mich.) 0-0-0 14 Rockford (Rockford, Mich.) 0-0-0 15 Unity Christian School (Hudsonville, Mich.) 0-0-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 3-0-0 2 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 1-0-0 3 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 0-0-0 4 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.) 1-0-0 5 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 2-0-0 6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 2-0-1 8 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Lenexa, Kan.) 1-0-0 9 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 10 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 1-0-0 11 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 1-0-0 12 Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake, Ill.) 2-0-1 13 Naperville Central (Naperville, Ill.) 1-0-1 14 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 0-0-0 15 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 1-0-0 2 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 5-0-0 3 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 5-0-0 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0 5 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 2-0-0 6 Las Vegas High (Las Vegas, Nev.) 5-0-1 7 Centaurus (Lafayette, Colo.) 1-0-0 8 Albuquerque High (Albuquerque, N.M.) 3-0-0 9 Boise High (Boise, Idaho) 5-0-0 10 Wilson (Portland, Ore.) 1-0-0 11 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 5-0-1 12 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 1-0-0 13 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 3-0-1 14 Rigby (Rigby, Idaho) 4-0-0 15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 2-0-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 1