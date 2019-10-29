Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 10

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Oct. 27
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|17-0-0
|2
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|15-0-0
|3
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|16-0-0
|4
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|16-0-0
|5
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass.)
|13-1-2
|6
|Southington (Southington, Conn.)
|12-0-1
|7
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|12-0-3
|8
|Staples (Westport, Conn.)
|13-0-2
|9
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|15-1-2
|10
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|15-1-0
|11
|Brookline (Brookline, Mass.)
|11-1-4
|12
|Hanover (Hanover, N.H.)
|16-0-0
|13
|Cheverus (Chevreus, Maine)
|13-0-0
|14
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|10-1-3
|15
|Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.)
|15-0-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|16-0-0
|2
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|13-0-1
|3
|Red Hook (Red Hook, N.Y.)
|15-0-0
|4
|Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.)
|13-0-3
|5
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|15-1-0
|6
|Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.)
|15-1-0
|7
|Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|15-1-0
|8
|Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
|14-1-0
|9
|Central Square (Central Square, N.Y.)
|14-1-1
|10
|Maine Endwell (Endwell, N.Y.)
|14-1-0
|11
|Rye (Rye, N.Y.)
|15-1-0
|12
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|13-2-1
|13
|Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.)
|13-1-2
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|14-0-2
|15
|Poland (Poland, N.Y.)
|14-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|21-0-0
|2
|Montclair (Montclair, N.J.)
|16-0-0
|3
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|16-0-1
|4
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|14-1-0
|5
|Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.)
|15-1-1
|6
|Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.)
|21-1-0
|7
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|18-1-1
|8
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|14-1-1
|9
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|17-1-1
|10
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|17-1-0
|11
|McDowell (Erie, Pa.)
|18-1-0
|12
|Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.)
|18-1-0
|13
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|17-2-1
|14
|Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.)
|20-1-2
|15
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|13-2-2
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|16-0-0
|2
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|13-1-0
|3
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|23-1-1
|4
|Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|15-1-1
|5
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|10-1-1
|6
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|17-1-0
|7
|Mercy (Baltimore, Md.)
|13-2-0
|8
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|20-2-3
|9
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|15-2-1
|10
|Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.)
|18-1-1
|11
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|20-2-0
|12
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
|16-0-0
|13
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|18-2-1
|14
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|12-2-2
|15
|Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.)
|16-2-1
|15
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|18-3-3
|15
|South Oldham (Crestwood, Ky.)
|20-3-1
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|19-0-0
|2
|Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.)
|18-0-1
|3
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|19-0-0
|4
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|16-0-3
|5
|Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio)
|18-0-1
|6
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|17-0-3
|7
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|14-2-2
|8
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|15-2-1
|9
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|15-0-3
|10
|Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.)
|15-2-0
|11
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|16-2-1
|12
|Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.)
|15-2-0
|13
|Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
|17-3-1
|14
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|14-2-2
|15
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|16-3-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|14-0-1
|2
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|18-0-1
|3
|Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
|12-0-3
|4
|West Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|12-0-3
|5
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|18-2-0
|6
|Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|17-2-1
|7
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|17-1-2
|8
|Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|16-2-0
|9
|Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)
|13-0-3
|10
|Davis (Kaysville, Utah)
|14-3-3
|11
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|19-1-1
|12
|Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
|12-1-0
|13
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|16-2-0
|14
|Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|13-2-1
|15
|Corvallis (Corvallis, Ore.)
|9-1-2
|15
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|15-3-2
