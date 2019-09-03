Super 25 football: Katy enters rankings after taking down then-No. 2 North Shore

As Texas high school football wrapped up this weekend, the ruins of the ranked teams sprawled on the field and over the notebook.

Two of the three Super 25 Texas teams lost last weekend, including reigning champion North Shore (Houston, Texas).

Rising over the Mustangs was Katy, who won 24-21 behind 206 rushing yards for Ron Hoff, 169 receiving yards for Jordan Patrick and a defense that shut North Shore out in the second half.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 2

Katy debuts in the Super 25 as the No. 10 team in Week 2 of the high school football season. North Shore fell from No. 2 to the precipice of the list at No. 25, which, in turn, changed almost every single team’s spot in the rankings.

St. Louis (Honolulu) also entered the top 10 after taking down Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The two teams were No. 12 and 13, respectively, for their matchup, but quarterback Jayden de Laura led St. Louis to a 21-0 start and won 31-19. The Crusaders looked like the much better team throughout.

Bishop Gorman remains in the Super 25, coming in at No. 22.

Marietta (Ga.)’s win over St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) resulted in some change for both teams, though neither as drastic as the North Shore or Bishop Gorman losses.

St. Joseph’s Prep, at the time ranked No. 11, scored a touchdown with less than a minute and a half left in the game to give them the lead over the then-No. 9 Marietta, but four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey marched down field and threw a touchdown for the win.

Marietta rose to No. 6 for its impressive win. St. Joseph’s Prep, which looked like it was going to beat the higher-ranked opponent with a minute left, dropped three spots to No. 14.

Part of what made its slide less steep — in addition to its strong fight against a top-10 team — was the performance of two of the other Super 25 teams in the 10-15 range.

No. 10 Saguaro (Arizona) fell to Cathedral Catholic and only put up three points over the first three quarters. The offense came alive in the fourth quarter, but on a goal line stand trailing by eight with time ticking, the Sabercats couldn’t complete the comeback.

They fell out of the rankings, though remain in the West Region top 10.

No. 14 Narbonne (Harbor City, California) was thoroughly outplayed by Utah power Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), falling 41-20. That shot them out of the Super 25.

Lower in the rankings, No. 22 Aledo (Texas) and No. 23 Martin Luther King (Detroit) suffered losses of their own. Both fell out of the Super 25.

Allen (Texas) debuted the 2019 rankings. It’s always strange to see a list of the top high school teams without the Eagles, but after taking down Cedar Hill, they entered at No. 20.

Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky) also earned a spot. The Shamrocks took down reigning 6A Indiana state champion Warren Central (Indianapolis) in a battle of top-10 Midwest Region teams, asserting themselves as one of the top in the area. They are the No. 21 team.

The fourth new team this week is Highland Park (Dallas, Texas). Four-star quarterback Chandler Morris scored nine touchdowns to lead the Scots over Rockwall (Texas) in a 66-59 shootout.

They come in at No. 24.