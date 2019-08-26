Super 25 football: Minimal shift in first week of rankings

Just 14 teams in the Super 25 Rankings have played games so far, which resulted in minimal movement for the opening list.

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) won its opening game 24-14. De La Salle (Concord, California) made the game interesting, but St. Thomas Aquinas used a stifling defense to earn its first victory of the season.

Every other team in the top five besides North Shore (Galena Park, Texas) has played and started the year 1-0. No. 2 North Shore will play its first game Thursday against Katy (Texas).

No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) blew out Centennial High School (Corona, California) 42-12.

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) earned a statement win over No. 20 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland), 35-7.

No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) thwarted Miami Southridge 48-0 in its first game of the season.

There was some shifting of teams past No. 12 in the rankings this week. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) moved up from 18 to 13 after a big 40-7 victory against Orem (Utah). Despite winning its first game over Buchanan (Clovis, California) 32-7, Narbonne (Harbor City, California) moved down a spot to No. 15.

Lakeland (Florida), which won a state championship in the state of Florida last year, has started the season off right, beating Manatee (Bradenton, Florida) in its first official game.

Three teams entered the rankings after not making the top 25 in the preseason Super 25: Hoover (Alabama), the aforementioned De La Salle and Highland Springs (Virginia). Most notably, Hoover upset No. 13 Central (Alabama) 17-14, which put them in the top 25 and Central out of it.