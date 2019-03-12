Sierra Canyon, Mount Notre Dame, Strafford move up big in latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Sure, the top six in the Super 25 Girls Basketball stayed the same this week, but there was a lot of movement in the lower part of the rankings after major upsets in playoffs around the country.

Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), a team that plays in a state semifinal game Friday, has moved up from 23 last week to 14 this week. The team is currently 25-2.

Strafford (Mo.) is still perfect, moving to 33-0 this week. That has helped move the team from 21 to 13 in the rankings.

There has also been movement higher up the rankings, with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) moving up four spots to No. 7 after an impressive run through the playoffs taking down all previously ranked teams Windward (Los Angeles), Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) and Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) for the CIF Open Division Championship.

Not only that, but there are seven teams in the rankings this week that were not in it the week before. The teams include: Westlake (Atlanta), Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio), Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, MO), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Hoover (Ala.), Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) and Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.).