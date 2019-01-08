Super 25 Girls Basketball: The top stays steady, Archbishop Mitty enters back into the rankings

The top seven teams went undefeated this week, and that was evident from the rankings — not a single team from that list of seven dropped down.

Full Rankings: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) High School is still unbeaten and remains atop the rankings for the third week in a row. Miami Country Day (Fla.) and Saint John’s College (Washington D.C.) are ranked second and third, respectively, and the two each have one loss.

Centennial (Las Vegas) was a big mover in the middle of the rankings. The Bulldogs move up to No. 12 after being ranked No. 18 the previous week. The team won twice this week with blowout victories over Fairmont Prep (Anaheim, Calif.) and Windward (Los Angeles). Windward moves down to 20th after ranking 8th last week.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) was the preseason No. 1 but after back-to-back losses to Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.) and Grandview (Aurora, Colo. ) they dropped out of the top 25. Since those two losses, the Monarchs have reeled off seven straight wins, playing their way back into the rankings. The team, which is No. 24 in the rankings, is led by Haley Jones. Jones has committed to Stanford and is considered the top recruit in the nation, according to ESPNW.