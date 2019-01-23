Super 25 Girls Soccer: The top three holds tight, two new teams enter the mix

The Week 3 Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is here.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 3

In the previous rankings, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) and Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) were all ranked in the top three.

In the rankings this week, that stayed the same. None of the top three teams lost a match. However, JSerra Catholic and Los Alamitos each had a tie this week, while Archbishop McCarthy remains undefeated.

Carroll (Southlake, Texas) and Tompkins (Katy, Texas) both move into the Super 25 rankings after not being ranked on the previous list. Tompkins has moved to No. 4 after a perfect 8-0 start.