Super 25 Girls Basketball: Miami Country Day (Fla.) stays No. 1, Franklin (Somerset, N.J. ) enters the mix

There weren’t many major movers in the Week 8 Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings.

In fact, the top 23 teams in the rankings from last week kept the same position on the list this week.

Miami Country Day remained No. 1 in the rankings after notching its record to 19-1. The team benefitted from St. John’s (Washington D.C.) knocking off powerhouse and then-No. 1 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) to shift the rankings around last week. Miami Country Day beat St. John’s earlier in the year, which meant that Miami Country Day moved into the top spot after Bishop McNamara fell.

The top four right now are Miami Country Day, St. John’s, Africentric and Bishop McNamara in that order.

Franklin (Somerset, N.J.) has started the year 13-0 and is now ranked No. 25 this week. Franklin’s Diamond Miller is a 2019 McDonald’s All-American, and according to NJ.com, Miller scored her 2000th career high school point in a 73-50 victory against The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) Friday.

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) moved up one spot, to No. 24, in the rankings this week.