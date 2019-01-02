Loyola (Los Angeles) lands at No. 1 in latest Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 2 Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out.

Just three teams —Wakeland High School (Frisco, Texas), Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) and Elsik (Houston, Texas) — were in the Week 1 poll and remain in the rankings for Week 2. All three of the teams have yet to play a match this season.

Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) has moved into the No. 1 spot with a 12-0-2 record. Coconut Creek comes in at No. 2 with an 11-0 record and Elsik, after being ranked first to start the year, moves down to No. 3.

Texas and Florida dominate the list with three teams each in the top rankings. California has two teams.