Super 25 Preseason Regional Baseball Rankings

March 8, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Preseason Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

*Records are from the 2018 season

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (22-9)
  2. Malvern (Pa.) Prep (26-4)
  3. Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (23-4)
  4. Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md. (16-13)
  5. St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J. (26-4)
  6. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (26-6)
  7. New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (28-1)
  8. Wesleyan Christian, High Point, N.C. (23-1)
  9. Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (18-5)
  10. Western Branch, Chesapeake, Va. (20-6)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Stillwater, Minn. (21-5-1)
  2. St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (30-8)
  3. Joliet Catholic, Ill. (31-6)
  4. Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (37-2)
  5. Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (30-4)
  6. Mason, Ohio (24-6)
  7. Fishers, Ind. (29-7)
  8. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (14-6-7)
  9. Waunakee, Wis. (21-6)
  10. O’Fallon Township, Ill. (35-4-1)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (18-7)
  2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (24-4)
  3. Pope, Marietta, Ga. (34-8)
  4. Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (34-5)
  5. Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (30-1)
  6. DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (29-9)
  7. Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (17-15)
  8. Monsignor Edward Pace, Miami (24-6)
  9. George County, Lucedale, Miss. (27-6)
  10. Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (35-6)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

  1. Argyle, Texas (37-0)
  2. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (31-4)
  3. Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (33-6)
  4. Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (34-9-1)
  5. Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (32-9-2)
  6. Westmoore, Oklahoma City, Okla. (33-6)
  7. Har-Ber, Springdale, Ark. (31-4)
  8. Mountain Vista, Colo. (26-1)
  9. Owasso, Okla. (29-9)
  10. The Woodlands, Texas (25-16-1)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Orange Lutheran, Calif. (25-8)
  2. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (26-4)
  3. Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (29-3-1)
  4. Palo Verde, Las Vegas (31-9)
  5. Huntington Beach, Calif. (26-6)
  6. Yucaipa, Calif. (28-5)
  7. Torrey Pines, San Diego, Calif. (29-6)
  8. Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (19-12)
  9. Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (19-11)
  10. Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (30-5)

