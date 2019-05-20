Super 25 ranked Colleyville Heritage advances in Texas baseball playoffs ... at 1 a.m.

It took a lot longer than anticipated, but Super 25 Baseball No. 3 Colleyville (Texas) Heritage High School reached the regional semifinals for a second-straight season with a tie-breaking 7-3 victory against Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High School.

How long did it take? The game started on a Saturday and ended on a Sunday.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Heritage and Legacy’s rubber match in a regional quarterfinal playoff series was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but was later pushed to 6 p.m. because of thunderstorms. That expected start was then pushed an additional 2:15 thanks to time overruns from a preceding game between Corsicana and Joshua.

Then, just before the game was set to start at it’s by-then twice rescheduled time, another lightning storm broke out, delaying first pitch by another two hours. That made for a 10:15 start time, and after nearly three hours, Heritage eventually emerged and advanced to the regional semifinals on the back of strong two-way performances from USA TODAY Player of the Year candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow regional superstar Mason Greer.

Still, it was the delay, length of game and outright darkness at the finish which stole the headlines in Colleyville, at least for a wee.