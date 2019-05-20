Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Records are through May 19.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (24-1)
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 )
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (20-3)
- Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (21-2)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (27-6)
- D.H. Conley, Greenville, N.C. (25-3)
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)
- Hickory, Chesapeake, Va. (19-1)
- Ronald Reagan, Pfafftown, N.C. (21-5)
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)
- DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (25-4)
- Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (34-4)
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (25-4)
- Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (38-3)
- Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (24-5)
- Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3)
- Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (24-3)
- Collierville, Tenn. (35-3-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Argyle, Texas (36-1-1)
- Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (33-2)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3)
- Georgetown, Texas (36-2-1)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (33-4)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (36-5)
- Blanchard, Okla. (39-0)
- Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (23-2)
- Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (31-4-1)
- Lamar, Houston, Texas (25-4-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (29-5)
- Mason, Ohio (24-3 )
- Stillwater, Minn. (17-2)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (26-6)
- Janesville Craig, Wis. (18-1)
- Waunakee, Wis. (17-5)
- Jackson, Massillon Ohio (24-3)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (25-5)
- Joliet Catholic, Ill. (26-7)
- Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (26-7)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Cypress, Calif. (31-3)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (27-6-1)
- Orange Lutheran, Calif. (27-5)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (26-4)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (27-1)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (32-7)
- Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (26-7)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (25-7)
- Lake Washington, Kirkland, Wash. (24-2)
- La Mirada, Calif. (26-7)