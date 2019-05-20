Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through May 19.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Ne w Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (24-1) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 ) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (20-3) Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (21-2) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (27-6) D.H. Conley, Greenville, N.C. (25-3) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4) Hickory, Chesapeake, Va. (19-1) Ronald Reagan, Pfafftown, N.C. (21-5)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) DeSoto Central, South aven, Miss. (34-3) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (25-4) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (34-4) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (25-4) Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (38-3) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (24-5) Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (24-3) Collierville, Tenn. (35-3-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Argyle, Texas (36-1-1) Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (33-2) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3) Georgetown, Texas (36-2-1) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (33-4) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (36-5) Blanchard, Okla. (39-0) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (23-2) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (31-4-1) Lamar, Houston, Texas (25-4-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (29-5) Mason, Ohio (24-3 ) Stillwater, Minn. (17-2) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (26-6) Janesville Craig, Wis. (18-1) Waunakee, Wis. (17-5) Jackson, Massillon Ohio (24-3) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (25-5) Joliet Catholic, Ill. (26-7) Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (26-7)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska