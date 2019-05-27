Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 11

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
MORE SUPER 25: NATIONAL | TOP STAR
Records are through May 26
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (26-2)
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 )
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (23-3)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7)
- Hickory, Chesapeake, Va. (20-1)
- Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6)
- Penn-Trafford, Harrison City, Pa. (18-3)
- Lakeland, Shrub Oak, N.Y. (22-1)
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)
NOTE: Hun School has been removed from the rankings due to having a post grad player.
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)
- DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4)
- Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (37-4)
- Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3)
- Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (25-5)
- Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-3)
- Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3)
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (25-5)
- Collierville, Tenn. (37-3-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Argyle, Texas (38-1-1)
- Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (37-3)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (35-4)
- Georgetown, Texas (38-3-1)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5)
- Blanchard, Okla. (39-0)
- Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (33-4-1)
- Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (25-3)
- Magnolia West, Texas (28-5)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (31-5)
- Stillwater, Minn. (19-2)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (27-6)
- Craig, Janesville, Wis. (20-2)
- Waunakee, Wis. (19-5)
- Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (26-3)
- Mason, Ohio (25-4 )
- Joliet Catholic, Ill. (28-7)
- Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (29-7)
- Crown Point, Ind. (27-4)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Cypress, Calif. (31-3)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (29-4)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (27-6-1)
- Orange Lutheran, Calif. (27-5)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (29-1)
- Lake Washington, Kirkland, Wash. (26-2)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (34-8)
- Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (26-7)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (25-7)
- La Mirada, Calif. (26-7)