Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 11

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through May 26

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (26-2) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 ) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (23-3) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7) Hickory, Chesapeake, Va. (20-1) Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6) Penn-Trafford, Harrison City, Pa. (18-3) Lakeland, Shrub Oak, N.Y. (22-1) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)

NOTE: Hun School has been removed from the rankings due to having a post grad player.

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (37-4) Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (25-5) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-3) Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (25-5) Collierville, Tenn. (37-3-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Argyle, Texas (38-1-1) Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (37-3) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (35-4) Georgetown, Texas (38-3-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5) Blanchard, Okla. (39-0) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (33-4-1) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (25-3) Magnolia West, Texas (28-5)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (31-5) Stillwater, Minn. (19-2) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (27-6) Craig, Janesville, Wis. (20-2) Waunakee, Wis. (19-5) Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (26-3) Mason, Ohio (25-4 ) Joliet Catholic, Ill. (28-7) Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (29-7) Crown Point, Ind. (27-4)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska