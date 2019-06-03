Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 12

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through June 2.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (28-2) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 ) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (25-3) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7) Hickory, Chesapeake, Va. (22-1) Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6) Appoquinimink, West Middletown, Del. (22-0) Pine-Richland, Gibsonia, Pa. (18-4) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (36-4) Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (27-5) Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (26-4) Collierville, Tenn., High School (35-4-1) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (40-1-1) Heritage High School, Colleyville, Texas (39-3) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (37-4) Georgetown, Texas (40-4-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5) Blanchard, Okla. (39-0) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (25-3) Fort Bend Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas (32-4-1) Desert Hills, St. George, Utah (27-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (33-5) Stillwater, Minn. (21-2) Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (32-7) Lake Central, St. John Township, Ind. (24-5) Mentor, Ohio (22-5) St. Rita, Chicago (33-6) Janesville Craig, Wis. (20-3) Mason, Ohio (25-4 ) Crown Point, Ind. (28-5) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (28-7)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska