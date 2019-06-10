USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 13

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 13

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 13

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through June 9.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (28-2)
  2. Bedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2 )
  3. Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (26-3)
  4. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3)
  5. Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7)
  6. Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6)
  7. Appoquinimink, West Middletown, Del. (22-0)
  8. McQuaid Jesuit, Rochester, N.Y. (22-2)
  9. Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (20-3)
  10. Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)
  2. DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3)
  3. Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4)
  4. Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (36-4)
  5. Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3)
  6. Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (27-5)
  7. Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3)
  8. Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (26-4)
  9. Collierville, Tenn. (35-4-1)
  10. Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

1. Argyle, Texas (40-1-1)

2. Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (41-3)

3. Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3)

4. Blanchard, Okla. (39-0)

5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (37-5)

6. Georgetown, Texas (41-5-1)

7. Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5)

8. Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (25-6)

9. Carroll, South Lake, Texas (31-11)

10. Desert Hills, St. George, Utah (27-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

  1. Stillwater, Minn. (22-2)
  2. Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (34-7)
  3. Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind. (22-8)
  4. Craig, Janesville, Wis. (20-3)
  5. St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (35-6)
  6. St. Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio (24-8-1)
  7. Mentor, Ohio (22-6)
  8. Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (28-7)
  9. Edwardsville, Ill. (37-5)
  10. Montini Catholic, Lombard Ill. (23-11)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

  1. Cypress, Calif. (31-3)
  2. Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (29-4)
  3. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (27-6-1)
  4. Orange Lutheran, Calif. (27-5)
  5. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (29-1)
  6. Lake Washington, Kirkland, Wash. (26-2)
  7. Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (34-8)
  8. Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (26-7)
  9. Huntington Beach, Calif. (25-7)
  10. La Mirada, Calif. (26-7)

