Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Rankings are through April 15.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (16-1) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (14-1) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (3-1) Ne w Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (12-0) Be ne dicti ne , Richmond, Va. (15-0) Calvert Hall, Baltimore (5-0) Davie, Mocksville, N.C. (16-1) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (12-2) Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (7-0) St. Augusti ne Prep, Richland, N.J. (4-1)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (19-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (21-2) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (12-2) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (13-1) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (13-3) Nova, Davie, Fla. (15-0) Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (19-5) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (14-2) Doral (Fla.) Academy (13-3) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (14-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (22-1-1) Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (22-1) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (22-1) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (25-2) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (22-2-1) Memorial, Houston, Texas (22-3-1) Georgetown, Texas (20-2-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (25-4) Blanchard, Okla. (24-0) Bryant, Ark. (19-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (13-0) Stillwater, Minn. (2-0) Mason, Ohio (10-1) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (12-2) Waunakee, Wis. (6-0) Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (5-1) Joliet (Ill.) Catholic (11-4) Marist, Chicago (5-3) Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (9-3) Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (4-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.