Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Rankings are through April 15.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (16-1)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (14-1)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (3-1)
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (12-0)
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (15-0)
- Calvert Hall, Baltimore (5-0)
- Davie, Mocksville, N.C. (16-1)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (12-2)
- Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (7-0)
- St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J. (4-1)
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (19-1)
- DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (21-2)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (12-2)
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (13-1)
- American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (13-3)
- Nova, Davie, Fla. (15-0)
- Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (19-5)
- Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (14-2)
- Doral (Fla.) Academy (13-3)
- Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (14-1)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
- Argyle, Texas (22-1-1)
- Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (22-1)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (22-1)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (25-2)
- Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (22-2-1)
- Memorial, Houston, Texas (22-3-1)
- Georgetown, Texas (20-2-1)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (25-4)
- Blanchard, Okla. (24-0)
- Bryant, Ark. (19-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (13-0)
- Stillwater, Minn. (2-0)
- Mason, Ohio (10-1)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (12-2)
- Waunakee, Wis. (6-0)
- Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (5-1)
- Joliet (Ill.) Catholic (11-4)
- Marist, Chicago (5-3)
- Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (9-3)
- Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (4-3)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Orange Lutheran, Calif. (18-3)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (16-3-1)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (15-4)
- Cypress, Calif. (19-3)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (16-4)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (14-5)
- Yucaipa, Calif. (16-4)
- Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (16-5)
- Arcadia, Calif. (18-1)
- Mountain View, Mesa, Ariz. (19-3)