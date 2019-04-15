Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

NOTE: Rankings will be released on Monday’s through the rest of the season.

Records are through April 14

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (18-1) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (5-1) Ne w Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (13-0) Be ne dicti ne , Richmond, Va. (17-0) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (15-2) Calvert Hall, Baltimore (14-3) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (13-2) Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (7-0) St. Augusti ne Prep, Richland, N.J. (9-1) Lake Braddock, Burke, Va. (12-1)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (20-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (24-2) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (14-2) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (14-1) Nova, Davie, Fla. (15-0) Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (22-5) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (16-2) American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (13-4) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (16-1) Doral (Fla.) Academy (15-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (23-1-1) Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (23-1) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (28-2) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (24-2) Georgetown, Texas (21-2-1) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (23-2-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (28-4) Memorial, Houston, Texas (23-4-1) Blanchard, Okla. (26-0) Bryant, Ark. (22-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (16-0) Stillwater, Minn. (2-0) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (13-2) Waunakee, Wis. (6-0) Joliet (Ill.) Catholic (14-4) Mason, Ohio (12-2 ) Jackson, Massillon Ohio (8-2) Marist, Chicago (6-4) Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (11-4) Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (5-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.