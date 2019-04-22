Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
National: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 6
Records are through April 21
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (8-1)
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (19-0)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (17-2)
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (16-1)
- T.C. Roberson, Asheville, N.C. (16-4)
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (19-3)
- Calvert Hall, Baltimore (16-3)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (17-2)
- Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (9-1)
- St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J. (10-1)
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
-
IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (21-1)
-
DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (26-2)
-
Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (17-1)
-
Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (16-3)
-
Nova, Davie, Fla. (17-1)
-
Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (18-2)
-
American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (14-4)
-
Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (24-6)
-
Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (18-1)
- Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (22-3)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
- Argyle, Texas (27-1-1)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (25-2)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (30-4)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (29-3)
- Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (26-2)
- Georgetown, Texas (23-2-1)
- Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (24-2-1)
- Memorial, Houston, Texas (25-4-1)
- Blanchard, Okla. (29-0)
- Bryant, Ark. (23-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (19-1)
- Stillwater, Minn. (5-0)
- Waunakee, Wis. (9-0)
- Joliet Catholic, Ill. (16-4)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (15-3)
- Mason, Ohio (14-3 )
- Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (12-2)
- Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (13-4)
- Marist, Chicago (8-5)
- Janesville, Craig, Wis. (9-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Orange Lutheran, Calif. (22-4)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (22-3-1)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (19-4)
- Cypress, Calif. (24-3)
- Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (21-5)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (20-6)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (21-6)
- Mountain View, Mesa, Ariz. (24-3)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (18-1)
- Arcadia, Calif. (20-1)