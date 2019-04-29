Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
National: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 7
Records are through April 28
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (21-1)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (20-2)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (11-2)
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (18-1)
- T.C. Roberson, Asheville, N.C. (18-4)
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (21-3)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (21-2)
- Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (13-1)
- Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (13-1)
- Calvert Hall, Baltimore (18-5)
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (24-1)
- DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (28-2)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (19-3)
- Nova, Davie, Fla. (16-1)
- Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (26-3)
- Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (26-6)
- Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (20-2)
- Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (28-4)
- Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (19-4)
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (18-4)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
- Argyle, Texas (29-1-1)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (33-4)
- Heritage, Colleyville, Texas (29-2)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (33-3)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (27-3)
- Georgetown, Texas (25-2-1)
- Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (25-3-1)
- Memorial, Houston, Texas (26-4-1)
- Blanchard, Okla. (33-0)
- Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (16-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (21-2)
- Stillwater, Minn. (9-0)
- Waunakee, Wis. (10-1)
- Joliet Catholic, Ill. (19-5)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (16-3)
- Mason, Ohio (16-3 )
- Jackson, Massillon Ohio (15-2)
- Craig, Janesville, Wis. (11-1)
- Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (14-7)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (18-3)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Orange Lutheran, Calif. (25-4)
- Cypress, Calif. (26-3)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (21-4)
- Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (23-6)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (23-5-1)
- Mountain View, Mesa, Ariz. (25-3)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (22-6)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (24-6)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (21-1)
- Arcadia, Calif. (23-1)