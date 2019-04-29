Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

National: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 7

Records are through April 28

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (21-1) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (20-2) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (11-2) New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (18-1) T.C. Roberson, Asheville, N.C. (18-4) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (21-3) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (21-2) Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (13-1) Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (13-1) Calvert Hall, Baltimore (18-5)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (24-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (28-2) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (19-3) Nova, Davie, Fla. (16-1) Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (26-3) Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (26-6) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (20-2) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (28-4) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (19-4) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (18-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (29-1-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (33-4) Heritage, Colleyville, Texas (29-2) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (33-3) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (27-3) Georgetown, Texas (25-2-1) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (25-3-1) Memorial, Houston, Texas (26-4-1) Blanchard, Okla. (33-0) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (16-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (21-2) Stillwater, Minn. (9-0) Waunakee, Wis. (10-1) Joliet Catholic, Ill. (19-5) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (16-3) Mason, Ohio (16-3 ) Jackson, Massillon Ohio (15-2) Craig, Janesville, Wis. (11-1) Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (14-7) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (18-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.