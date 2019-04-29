USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7

Photo: Mike Forster

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7

Baseball

Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7

By April 29, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

National: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 7

Records are through April 28

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (21-1)
  2. Malvern (Pa.) Prep (20-2)
  3. Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (11-2)
  4. New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (18-1)
  5. T.C. Roberson, Asheville, N.C. (18-4)
  6. Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (21-3)
  7. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (21-2)
  8. Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (13-1)
  9. Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (13-1)
  10. Calvert Hall, Baltimore (18-5)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (24-1)
  2. DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (28-2)
  3. Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (19-3)
  4. Nova, Davie, Fla. (16-1)
  5. Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (26-3)
  6. Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (26-6)
  7. Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (20-2)
  8. Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (28-4)
  9. Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (19-4)
  10. Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (18-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

  1. Argyle, Texas (29-1-1)
  2. Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (33-4)
  3. Heritage, Colleyville, Texas (29-2)
  4. Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (33-3)
  5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (27-3)
  6. Georgetown, Texas (25-2-1)
  7. Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (25-3-1)
  8. Memorial, Houston, Texas (26-4-1)
  9. Blanchard, Okla. (33-0)
  10. Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (16-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (21-2)
  2. Stillwater, Minn. (9-0)
  3. Waunakee, Wis. (10-1)
  4. Joliet Catholic, Ill. (19-5)
  5. Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (16-3)
  6. Mason, Ohio (16-3 )
  7. Jackson, Massillon Ohio (15-2)
  8. Craig, Janesville, Wis. (11-1)
  9. Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (14-7)
  10. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (18-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Orange Lutheran, Calif. (25-4)
  2. Cypress, Calif. (26-3)
  3. Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (21-4)
  4. Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (23-6)
  5. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (23-5-1)
  6. Mountain View, Mesa, Ariz. (25-3)
  7. Huntington Beach, Calif. (22-6)
  8. Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (24-6)
  9. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (21-1)
  10. Arcadia, Calif. (23-1)

, , Baseball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-regional-baseball-rankings-week-7-4
Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 7
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.