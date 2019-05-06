Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings: Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through May 5.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (20-1) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (22-2 ) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (23-2) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (13-3) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (23-3) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (23-4) Hun School, Princeton, N.J. (16-1) Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (15-1) T.C. Roberson, Asheville, N.C. (19-5) Pope John, Sparta, N.J. (15-2)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (30-2) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (20-4) Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3) Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga. (28-6) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (30-4) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (20-4) Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (34-2) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (21-2) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (20-5)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (32-1-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (35-4) Heritage High School, Colleyville, Texas (31-2) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (37-3) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (29-3) Georgetown, Texas (29-2-1) Cypress Ranch, Houston, Texas (28-3-1) Memorial, Houston, Texas (29-4-1) Blanchard, Okla. (36-0) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (18-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

St. Laurence Burbank, Ill. (24-2) Stillwater, Minn. (12-0) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (19-4) Mason, Ohio (21-3 ) Waunakee, Wis. (13-2) Jackson, Massillon Ohio (18-3) Janesville Craig, Wis. (13-1) Joliet Catholic, Ill. (20-6) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (19-4) Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville, Ky. (15-7)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.