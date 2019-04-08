Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. These are the final basketball rankings of 2018-19.

Results are through April 7.

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (25-2) Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (31-3) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (28-4) DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (33-5) Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pa. (23-3) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (22-6) La Salle, Wyndmoor, Pa. (26-3) East Catholic, Manchester, Conn. (27-1) Eleanor Roosevelt, Greenbelt, Md. (25-3) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (26-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (31-1) McEachern High School, Powder Springs, Ga., (32-0) Montverde Academy, Fla. (22-3) Mountain Brook High School, Ala. (31-3) South Central High School, Winterville, N.C. (30-1) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (37-5) University School, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (27-5) Southwest Guilford High School, Greensboro, N.C. (32-0) Cox Mill High School, Concord, N.C. (26-2) Millbrook High School, Raleigh, N.C. (27-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (30-1) Nicolet, Milwaukee (27-1) Carmel, Ind. (26-1) Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (29-0) Curie, Chicago (35-2) St. Vincent-St. Mary, Akron, Ohio (24-4) Grandview, Miss. (29-2) Belleville West, Ill. (34-4) Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (24-3) Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (27-4)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (26-4) Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (22-6) Mansfield Timberview, Texas (38-2) Blue Valley Northwest, Kansas (27-2) American Fork, Utah (24-3) Ashdown, Ark. (28-2) Tulsa Washington, Okla. (22-2) Rangeview, Colo. (26-2) Duncanville, Texas (33-7) Denton Guyer, Texas (36-5)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.