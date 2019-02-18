USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

February 18, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Results are through Feb. 17

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (21-2)
  2. DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (25-3)
  3. Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (21-3)
  4. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (22-3)
  5. Abington, Pa. (23-1)
  6. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (19-5)
  7. Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pa. (18-3)
  8. Gill St. Bernard’s, Gladstone, N.J. (18-4)
  9. Brookline, Mass. (21-0)
  10. Mt. Lebanon, Pittsburgh, Pa. (19-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. McEachern High School, Powder Springs, Ga., (28-0)

  2. Montverde Academy, Fla. (21-2)

  3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (28-1)

  4. Mountain Brook High School, Ala. (28-3)

  5. South Central High School, Winterville, N.C. (23-1)

  6. Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (30-4)

  7. Cox Mill High School, Concord, N.C. (22-2)

  8. Millbrook High School, Raleigh, N.C. (24-0)

  9. University School, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (22-4)

  10. Upson-Lee High School, Thomaston, Ga. (24-1)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (29-0)
  2. Nicolet, Milwaukee (19-1)
  3. Curie, Chicago (29-1)
  4. Teays Valley, Scott Depot, W.Va. (21-2)
  5. Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (28-1)
  6. Pickerington Central, Ohio (21-1)
  7. Carmel, Ind. (18-1)
  8. Warren Central, Indianapolis (20-2)
  9. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (21-0)
  10. Morgan Park, Chicago (26-4)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

  1. Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (24-3)
  2. Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (19-5)
  3. Denton Guyer, Texas (33-4)
  4. Mansfield Timberview, Texas (31-2)
  5. Westlake, Austin, Texas (31-3)
  6. Baptist Prep, West Little Rock, Ark. (26-3)
  7. Pleasant Grove, Utah (20-2)
  8. Edmond Memorial, Okla. (21-1)
  9. Blue Valley Northwest, Kansas (22-2)
  10. Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (21-2)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Federal Way, Wash. (23-2)
  2. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-3)
  3. Rancho Christian, Temecula, Calif. (26-5)
  4. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (24-3)
  5. Rainier Beach, Seattle (18-4)
  6. Bella Vista Prep, Cave Creek, Ariz. (27-5)
  7. Pinnacle, Phoenix (24-3)
  8. Salesian College Prep, Richmond, Calif. (29-0)
  9. Fairfax, Los Angeles (26-1)
  10. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (27-4)

