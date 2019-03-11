Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

SUPER 25: National Top 25

Results are through March 10.

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (23-2) Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (29-3) Abington, Pa. (28-1) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (28-4) DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (33-5) Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pa. (23-3) Roman Catholic, Philadelphia, (21-4) Gill St. Bernard’s, Gladstone, N.J. (26-5) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (22-6) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (26-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga., (32-0) Montverde Academy, Fla. (21-2) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (28-1) Mountain Brook, Ala. (31-3) South Central, Winterville, N.C. (29-1) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (36-4) University School, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (27-4) Southwest Guilford, Greensboro, N.C. (31-0) Cox Mill, Concord, N.C. (28-3) Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C. (27-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (28-0) Nicolet, Milwaukee (25-1) Curie, Chicago (33-1) Carmel, Ind. (24-1) Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (25-0) Pickerington Central, Ohio (25-1) St. Vincent-St. Mary, Akron, Ohio. (21-3) Evanston, Ill. (30-4) Warren Central, Indianapolis (23-3) Park Center, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (26-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (26-3) Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (22-5) Mansfield Timberview, Texas (38-2) Blue Valley Northwest, Kansas (27-2) American Fork, Utah (24-3) Ashdown, Ark. (27-2) Tulsa Washington, Okla. (20-2) Rangeview, Colo. (26-2) Duncanville, Texas (33-7) . Denton Guyer, Texas (36-5)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (32-3) Federal Way, Wash. (26-3) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (26-3) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (25-2) Rancho Christian, Temecula, Calif. (26-6) Pinnacle, Phoenix (27-3) Rainier Beach, Seattle (21-6) Salesian College Prep, Richmond, Calif. (31-1) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (28-4) Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (29-5)

Note: Bella Vista Prep has been removed from the rankings due to having a 5th year player