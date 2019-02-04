Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 9

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RELATED: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

Results are through Jan. 3

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md. (20-2) Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (18-2) Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (14-2) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (19-2) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (15-5) Abington, Pa. (21-1) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (23-4) Kennedy Catholic, Hermitage, Pa. (15-3) Gill St. Bernard’s, Gladstone, N.J. (17-3) Cardinal Hayes, Bronx, N.Y. (15-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga., (25-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) Montverde Academy, Fla. (18-2) Mountain Brook, Ala. (25-3) South Central, Winterville, N.C. (19-1) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (25-3) Cox Mill, Concord, N.C. (19-1) Charlotte Christian School, Charlotte, N.C. (24-1) Hamilton Heights, Chattanooga, Tenn. (26-3) Carmel Christian, Matthews, N.C. (28-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (25-0) Nicolet, Milwaukee, Wisc. (15-1) Curie, Chicago, Ill. (25-1) Belleville West, Belleville, Ill. (22-1) Warren Central, Indianapolis, Ind. (17-1) Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (25-1) Huntington Prep, W. Va. (18-3) Pickerington Central (Ohio) (17-1) Hopkins Minnetonka, Minn. (17-2) Carmel, Ind. (15-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (17-4) Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (23-3) Denton Guyer, Texas (29-4) Mansfield Timberview, Texas (28-2) Westlake, Austin, Texas (28-3) Blue Valley Northwest, Kansas (17-1) Baptist Prep, West Little Rock, Ark. (22-3) Pleasant Grove, Utah (17-2) Edmond Memorial, Okla. (18-1) Mountain Vista, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (18-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.