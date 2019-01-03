Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|7-1-0
|3
|Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.)
|13-0-2
|4
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|9-0-3
|5
|Plant City (Plant City, Fla.)
|6-0-1
|6
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|11-1-0
|7
|Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
|13-0-0
|8
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|12-0-1
|9
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|11-0-2
|10
|Creekside (St. Johns, Fla.)
|10-1-0
|10
|Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.)
|11-0-0
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|13-0-3
|2
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|13-0-1
|3
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|12-0-4
|4
|Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.)
|12-2-2
|5
|Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.)
|9-0-1
|6
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|11-1-3
|7
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|10-0-3
|8
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|11-2-1
|9
|Lakeshore (Covington, La.)
|12-3-1
|10
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|10-1-3
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|0-0-0
|2
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|0-0-0
|3
|Reagan (San Antonio, Texas)
|0-0-0
|4
|Irving (Irving, Texas)
|0-0-0
|5
|Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)
|0-0-0
|6
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|0-0-0
|7
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|0-0-0
|8
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|0-0-0
|9
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|0-0-0
|10
|Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|12-0-2
|2
|Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.)
|15-0-1
|3
|San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
|10-0-1
|4
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|9-1-1
|5
|Hawaii Prep (Kamuela, Hawaii)
|9-0-0
|6
|Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
|9-2-0
|7
|Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
|6-2-4
|8
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
|8-1-2
|9
|Montgomery (Santa Rosa, Calif.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|6-0-1
Records shown are through games of Dec. 30, 2018