Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Boys Soccer

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 11-0-0
2 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 7-1-0
3 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 13-0-2
4 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 9-0-3
5 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 6-0-1
6 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 11-1-0
7 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 13-0-0
8 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 12-0-1
9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 11-0-2
10 Creekside (St. Johns, Fla.) 10-1-0
10 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 11-0-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 13-0-3
2 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 13-0-1
3 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 12-0-4
4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.) 12-2-2
5 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 9-0-1
6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 11-1-3
7 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 10-0-3
8 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 11-2-1
9 Lakeshore (Covington, La.) 12-3-1
10 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 10-1-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 0-0-0
2 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 0-0-0
3 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 0-0-0
4 Irving (Irving, Texas) 0-0-0
5 Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) 0-0-0
6 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0
7 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 0-0-0
8 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 0-0-0
9 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 0-0-0
10 Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 12-0-2
2 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 15-0-1
3 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 10-0-1
4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 9-1-1
5 Hawaii Prep (Kamuela, Hawaii) 9-0-0
6 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) 9-2-0
7 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 6-2-4
8 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 8-1-2
9 Montgomery (Santa Rosa, Calif.) 7-0-1
10 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 6-0-1

Records shown are through games of Dec. 30, 2018

