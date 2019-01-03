Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 11-0-0 2 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 7-1-0 3 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 13-0-2 4 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 9-0-3 5 Plant City (Plant City, Fla.) 6-0-1 6 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 11-1-0 7 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 13-0-0 8 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 12-0-1 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 11-0-2 10 Creekside (St. Johns, Fla.) 10-1-0 10 Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) 11-0-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 13-0-3 2 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 13-0-1 3 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 12-0-4 4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.) 12-2-2 5 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 9-0-1 6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 11-1-3 7 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 10-0-3 8 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 11-2-1 9 Lakeshore (Covington, La.) 12-3-1 10 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 10-1-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 0-0-0 2 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 0-0-0 3 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 0-0-0 4 Irving (Irving, Texas) 0-0-0 5 Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas) 0-0-0 6 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 7 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 0-0-0 8 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 0-0-0 9 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 0-0-0 10 Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 12-0-2 2 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 15-0-1 3 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 10-0-1 4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 9-1-1 5 Hawaii Prep (Kamuela, Hawaii) 9-0-0 6 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) 9-2-0 7 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 6-2-4 8 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 8-1-2 9 Montgomery (Santa Rosa, Calif.) 7-0-1 10 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 6-0-1

Records shown are through games of Dec. 30, 2018