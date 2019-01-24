Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2018
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.)
|16-0-1
|2
|Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.)
|17-0-2
|3
|Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
|15-1-1
|4
|Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|18-0-1
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|16-0-3
|6
|Creekside (St Johns, Fla.)
|11-1-1
|7
|Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.)
|12-0-5
|8
|Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
|15-0-1
|9
|East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.)
|12-0-3
|10
|Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.)
|13-2-2
|10
|University School (Davie, Fla.)
|14-0-3
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.)
|17-1-4
|2
|Jesuit (New Orleans, La.)
|17-0-4
|3
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|14-1-1
|4
|Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.)
|16-2-2
|5
|Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.)
|13-0-1
|6
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|14-1-4
|7
|Lakeshore (Covington, La.)
|13-1-2
|8
|Gulfport (Gulfport, La.)
|12-1-3
|9
|St. Amant (St. Amant, La.)
|15-3-1
|10
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|13-2-3
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|9-0-0
|2
|Valley View (Pharr, Texas)
|10-0-0
|3
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|9-1-0
|4
|Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas)
|4-0-0
|5
|Episcopal (Houston, Texas)
|7-0-0
|6
|Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas)
|5-1-0
|7
|Lee (San Antonio, Texas)
|7-2-0
|8
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|6-2-1
|9
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|7-1-1
|10
|Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas)
|7-3-1
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|19-1-2
|2
|San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
|14-1-1
|3
|Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.)
|17-0-2
|4
|Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.)
|14-2-2
|5
|Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.)
|10-0-3
|6
|Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.)
|14-0-3
|7
|De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
|12-1-2
|8
|Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
|6-1-3
|9
|Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
|9-2-7
|10
|Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
|8-2-4
