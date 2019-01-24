Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2018

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 16-0-1 2 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 17-0-2 3 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 15-1-1 4 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 18-0-1 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 16-0-3 6 Creekside (St Johns, Fla.) 11-1-1 7 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 12-0-5 8 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 15-0-1 9 East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) 12-0-3 10 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 13-2-2 10 University School (Davie, Fla.) 14-0-3

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 17-1-4 2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 17-0-4 3 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 14-1-1 4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.) 16-2-2 5 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 13-0-1 6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 14-1-4 7 Lakeshore (Covington, La.) 13-1-2 8 Gulfport (Gulfport, La.) 12-1-3 9 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 15-3-1 10 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 13-2-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 9-0-0 2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 10-0-0 3 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 9-1-0 4 Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas) 4-0-0 5 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 7-0-0 6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 5-1-0 7 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 7-2-0 8 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 6-2-1 9 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 7-1-1 10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 7-3-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 19-1-2 2 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 14-1-1 3 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 17-0-2 4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 14-2-2 5 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 10-0-3 6 Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.) 14-0-3 7 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 12-1-2 8 Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.) 6-1-3 9 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 9-2-7 10 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 8-2-4

