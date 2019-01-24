USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2018

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 16-0-1
2 Doral Prep Academy (Doral, Fla.) 17-0-2
3 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 15-1-1
4 Leon (Tallahassee, Fla.) 18-0-1
5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 16-0-3
6 Creekside (St Johns, Fla.) 11-1-1
7 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) 12-0-5
8 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 15-0-1
9 East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) 12-0-3
10 Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.) 13-2-2
10 University School (Davie, Fla.) 14-0-3

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) 17-1-4
2 Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) 17-0-4
3 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 14-1-1
4 Denham Springs (Denham Springs, Miss.) 16-2-2
5 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 13-0-1
6 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 14-1-4
7 Lakeshore (Covington, La.) 13-1-2
8 Gulfport (Gulfport, La.) 12-1-3
9 St. Amant (St. Amant, La.) 15-3-1
10 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 13-2-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 9-0-0
2 Valley View (Pharr, Texas) 10-0-0
3 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 9-1-0
4 Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas) 4-0-0
5 Episcopal (Houston, Texas) 7-0-0
6 Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas) 5-1-0
7 Lee (San Antonio, Texas) 7-2-0
8 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 6-2-1
9 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) 7-1-1
10 Central Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) 7-3-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.) 19-1-2
2 San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) 14-1-1
3 Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) 17-0-2
4 Cathedral (Los Angeles, Calif.) 14-2-2
5 Bellarmine Prep (San Jose, Calif.) 10-0-3
6 Mira Costa (Mira Costa, Calif.) 14-0-3
7 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 12-1-2
8 Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.) 6-1-3
9 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 9-2-7
10 Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.) 8-2-4

