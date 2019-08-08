Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Preseason

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

NATIONAL: SUPER 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Saint John’s College, Washington, District of Columbia (9-1)

2. St Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (10-0)

3. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (13-0)

4. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (9-3)

5. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (8-3)

6. Highland Springs, Virginia (15-0)

7. St Joseph, Montvale, New Jersey (10-2)

8. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (10-2)

9. Coatesville, Pennsylvania (15-1)

10. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (6-4)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (13-2)

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (7-1)

3. Marietta, Georgia (5-6)

4. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (15-0)

5. Miami (Florida) Central (11-3)

6. Lakeland, Florida (15-0)

7. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (13-0)

8. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (14-1)

9. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (10-3)

10. Carol City, Miami, Florida (9-3)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

1. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-3)

2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (15-0)

3. King, Detroit (12-2)

4. Nazareth Academy, LaGrange Park, Illinois (13-1)

5. Muskegon, Michigan (13-1)

6. Carmel, Indiana (11-3)

7. Muskego, Wisconsin (14-0)

8. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (10-2)

9. Warren Central, Indianapolis, Indiana (14-0)

10. Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois (11-3)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. North Shore, Houston, Texas (16-0)

2. Duncanville, Texas (14-1)

3. Aledo, Texas (16-0)

4. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (13-0)

5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (13-2)

6. Allen, Texas (14-1)

7. Warren Easton, New Orleans, La. (12-2)

8. Broken Arrow, Okla. (13-0)

9. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (16-0)

10. Southlake (Texas) Carroll (13-1)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming