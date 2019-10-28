Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 10

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (8-1)

2. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (8-1)

3. Highland Springs, Virginia (8-0)

4. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (6-2)

5. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (10-0)

6. St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (8-0)

7. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (4-4)

8. DeMatha, Hyattsville, Maryland (6-2)

9. Manheim (Pennsylvania) Township (10-0)

10. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (5-2)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (8-0) Lakeland, Florida (10-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (8-1) Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (8-0-1) Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (9-0) Hoover, Alabama (8-1) McEachern, Georgia (9-0) Central, Phenix City, Alabama (9-1) Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (8-1) Thompson, Alabama (8-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Male, Louisville, Kentucky (9-0) Mentor, Ohio (9-0) Muskegon, Michigan (9-0) East St. Louis, Illinois (9-0) Muskego, Wisconsin (10-0) De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (9-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (9-0) St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (8-1) Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (9-0) Avon, Indiana (9-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (8-0) Katy, Texas (8-0) John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (8-0) Allen, Texas (8-0) North Shore, Houston, Texas (7-1) Southlake Carroll, Texas (8-0) Owasso, Oklahoma (8-0) Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (8-0) Longview, Texas (8-0) Picayune, Mississippi (9-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming