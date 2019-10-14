Super 25 Regional Football Rankings Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (6-1)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (6-1)
- Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (6-1)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (7-0)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (4-2)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (5-1)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (8-0)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (6-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (5-1)
- St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (3-4)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (6-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (7-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (8-0)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (7-0-1)
- Marietta, Georgia (5-1)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (7-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (7-0)
- Hoover, Alabama (6-1)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (6-1)
- Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (5-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (7-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (7-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (7-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (7-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (8-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (7-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (7-0)
- Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio (7-0)
- St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (6-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (7-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (6-0)
- Katy, Texas (6-0)
- John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (6-0)
- Allen, Texas (6-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (5r-1)
- Southlake Carroll, Texas (6-0)
- Owasso, Okla. (6-0)
- Madison Central, Miss. (7-0)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, La. (6-0)
- Longview, Texas (6-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (7-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (7-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (9-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (6-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (7-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (6-1)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (9-0)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (7-1)
- Folsom, California (6-1)
- Mission Viejo, California (8-0)