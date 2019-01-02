Super 25 National Girls' Soccer Rankings: Week 2

The Week 2 Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out.

JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) High School has started hot out of the gate with an 8-0-0 record, which helped them claim a No. 1 spot in the rankings this week after ranking third in the previous poll.

Though JSerra Catholic was already near the top of the rankings, the next two teams on the charts were not ranked at all in Week 1. Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is ranked No. 2 with a perfect 13-0-0 start.

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School has jumped into the No. 3 spot with a strong 14-0-3 start.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) the fourth-ranked team, has also gone undefeated (10-0-0) in its first matches.

Three of the teams in the top 10 are from California, the most-represented state on the list. Two each hail from Texas and Florida.