Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 13-0-0 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 10-0-0 3 Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.) 11-0-2 4 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 7-2-0 5 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 9-1-1 6 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 9-2-2 7 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 11-1-0 8 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 7-0-1 9 Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 10-0-0 10 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 11-0-0

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 7-0-3 2 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 14-0-3 3 St. Thomas (Lafayette, La.) 8-2-0 4 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 13-0-2 5 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 12-1-2 6 Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.) 13-1-1 7 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 6-1-1 8 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 13-3-0 9 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 8-3-2 10 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 12-1-2

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Memorial (Houston, Texas) 0-0-0 2 Allen (Allen, Texas) 0-0-0 3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 0-0-0 4 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 5 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 0-0-0 6 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 7 Round Rock (Round Rock, Texas) 0-0-0 8 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 0-0-0 9 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 0-0-0 10 The Woodlands (Conroe, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 8-0-0 2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 14-0-3 3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 9-1-0 4 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 11-0-1 5 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) 8-0-2 6 Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 7-1-1 7 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 7-0-0 8 Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) 11-1-2 9 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 12-0-1 10 Monte Vista (Monte Vista, Calif.) 4-1-1

Records shown are through games of Dec. 30, 2018