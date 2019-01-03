Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|13-0-0
|2
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|11-0-2
|4
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|7-2-0
|5
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|9-1-1
|6
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|9-2-2
|7
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|11-1-0
|8
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|7-0-1
|9
|Newsome (Lithia, Fla.)
|10-0-0
|10
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|11-0-0
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|7-0-3
|2
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|14-0-3
|3
|St. Thomas (Lafayette, La.)
|8-2-0
|4
|C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|13-0-2
|5
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|12-1-2
|6
|Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.)
|13-1-1
|7
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|6-1-1
|8
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|13-3-0
|9
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|8-3-2
|10
|Oxford (Oxford, Miss.)
|12-1-2
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Memorial (Houston, Texas)
|0-0-0
|2
|Allen (Allen, Texas)
|0-0-0
|3
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|0-0-0
|4
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|0-0-0
|5
|Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
|0-0-0
|6
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|0-0-0
|7
|Round Rock (Round Rock, Texas)
|0-0-0
|8
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|0-0-0
|9
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|0-0-0
|10
|The Woodlands (Conroe, Texas)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|14-0-3
|3
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|9-1-0
|4
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|11-0-1
|5
|Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
|8-0-2
|6
|Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.)
|7-1-1
|7
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|7-0-0
|8
|Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.)
|11-1-2
|9
|Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.)
|12-0-1
|10
|Monte Vista (Monte Vista, Calif.)
|4-1-1
Records shown are through games of Dec. 30, 2018