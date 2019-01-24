Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|13-0-0
|3
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|10-2-0
|4
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|10-1-2
|5
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|12-0-0
|6
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|9-3-1
|7
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|12-1-0
|8
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|9-0-1
|9
|Newsome (Lithia, Fla.)
|12-0-0
|10
|Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|12-1-2
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|13-0-3
|2
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|17-0-3
|3
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|13-2-1
|4
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|9-1-2
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|12-2-2
|6
|Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.)
|16-3-3
|7
|Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.)
|11-3-3
|8
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|15-2-2
|9
|C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|13-1-3
|10
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|17-4-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|8-0-0
|2
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|9-0-1
|3
|Hebron (Carrollton, Texas)
|5-0-1
|4
|Guyer (Denton, Texas)
|7-0-1
|5
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|7-1-2
|6
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|10-1-1
|7
|Vandergrift (Austin, Texas)
|5-1-2
|8
|Independence (Frisco, Texas)
|5-0-1
|9
|Churchill (San Antonio, Texas)
|6-1-2
|10
|Cypress Woods (Houston, Texas)
|8-1-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|12-0-1
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|19-0-4
|3
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|12-1-0
|4
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|16-0-1
|5
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|11-0-0
|6
|Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.)
|11-2-2
|7
|Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.)
|15-1-2
|8
|Monte Vista (Monte Vista, Calif.)
|10-1-2
|9
|Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.)
|18-0-1
|10
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|12-2-2
