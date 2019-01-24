Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 15-0-0 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 13-0-0 3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 10-2-0 4 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 10-1-2 5 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 12-0-0 6 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 9-3-1 7 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 12-1-0 8 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 9-0-1 9 Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 12-0-0 10 Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.) 12-1-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 13-0-3 2 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 17-0-3 3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 13-2-1 4 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 9-1-2 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 12-2-2 6 Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.) 16-3-3 7 Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.) 11-3-3 8 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 15-2-2 9 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 13-1-3 10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 17-4-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 8-0-0 2 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 9-0-1 3 Hebron (Carrollton, Texas) 5-0-1 4 Guyer (Denton, Texas) 7-0-1 5 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 7-1-2 6 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 10-1-1 7 Vandergrift (Austin, Texas) 5-1-2 8 Independence (Frisco, Texas) 5-0-1 9 Churchill (San Antonio, Texas) 6-1-2 10 Cypress Woods (Houston, Texas) 8-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 12-0-1 2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 19-0-4 3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 12-1-0 4 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 16-0-1 5 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 11-0-0 6 Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 11-2-2 7 Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) 15-1-2 8 Monte Vista (Monte Vista, Calif.) 10-1-2 9 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 18-0-1 10 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 12-2-2

