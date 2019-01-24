USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Photo: Craig Bailey/Florida Today

Girls Soccer

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 15-0-0
2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 13-0-0
3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 10-2-0
4 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 10-1-2
5 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 12-0-0
6 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 9-3-1
7 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 12-1-0
8 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 9-0-1
9 Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 12-0-0
10 Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.) 12-1-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 13-0-3
2 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 17-0-3
3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 13-2-1
4 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 9-1-2
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 12-2-2
6 Loyola College Prep (Shreveport, La.) 16-3-3
7 Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.) 11-3-3
8 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 15-2-2
9 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 13-1-3
10 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 17-4-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 8-0-0
2 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 9-0-1
3 Hebron (Carrollton, Texas) 5-0-1
4 Guyer (Denton, Texas) 7-0-1
5 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 7-1-2
6 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 10-1-1
7 Vandergrift (Austin, Texas) 5-1-2
8 Independence (Frisco, Texas) 5-0-1
9 Churchill (San Antonio, Texas) 6-1-2
10 Cypress Woods (Houston, Texas) 8-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 12-0-1
2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 19-0-4
3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 12-1-0
4 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 16-0-1
5 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 11-0-0
6 Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 11-2-2
7 Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) 15-1-2
8 Monte Vista (Monte Vista, Calif.) 10-1-2
9 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 18-0-1
10 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 12-2-2

Records shown are through games of Jan. 20, 2019

