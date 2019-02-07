Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Super 25 Girls Winter Soccer Rankings
MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings
RELATED: Regional Boys Soccer Winter Rankings
Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|21-0-0
|2
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|18-0-0
|3
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|16-2-0
|4
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|15-1-1
|5
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|15-0-1
|6
|Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|18-1-2
|7
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|14-1-2
|8
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|15-1-1
|9
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|15-1-1
|10
|Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.)
|18-2-1
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|21-0-3
|2
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|18-0-3
|3
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|18-2-2
|4
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|14-3-3
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|15-3-2
|6
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|20-4-0
|7
|Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.)
|14-3-4
|8
|Oxford (Oxford, Miss.)
|18-1-1
|9
|St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.)
|18-4-5
|10
|C.E Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|15-1-3
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|10-0-0
|2
|Guyer (Denton, Texas)
|10-0-1
|3
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|14-1-1
|4
|Boyd (McKinney, Texas)
|9-1-1
|5
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|10-1-2
|6
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|10-1-2
|7
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|6-0-4
|8
|Ursuline Academy (Dallas, Texas)
|17-1-2
|9
|Vandergrift (Arlington, Texas)
|7-1-4
|10
|Prosper (Prosper, Texas)
|9-1-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|14-0-3
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|21-0-5
|3
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|18-0-3
|5
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|14-0-0
|6
|Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|14-1-1
|7
|Mountain View (Mountain View, Calif.)
|15-0-1
|8
|Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.)
|18-1-3
|9
|Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.)
|22-0-1
|10
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|15-2-2
Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019