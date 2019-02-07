Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 3, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 21-0-0 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 18-0-0 3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 16-2-0 4 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 15-1-1 5 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 15-0-1 6 Stanton (Jacksonville, Fla.) 18-1-2 7 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 14-1-2 8 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 15-1-1 9 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 15-1-1 10 Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.) 18-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 21-0-3 2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 18-0-3 3 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 18-2-2 4 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 14-3-3 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 15-3-2 6 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 20-4-0 7 Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.) 14-3-4 8 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 18-1-1 9 St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.) 18-4-5 10 C.E Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 15-1-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 10-0-0 2 Guyer (Denton, Texas) 10-0-1 3 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 14-1-1 4 Boyd (McKinney, Texas) 9-1-1 5 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 10-1-2 6 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 10-1-2 7 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 6-0-4 8 Ursuline Academy (Dallas, Texas) 17-1-2 9 Vandergrift (Arlington, Texas) 7-1-4 10 Prosper (Prosper, Texas) 9-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T 1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 14-0-3 2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 21-0-5 3 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 18-1-0 4 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 18-0-3 5 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 14-0-0 6 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 14-1-1 7 Mountain View (Mountain View, Calif.) 15-0-1 8 Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) 18-1-3 9 Flintridge Prep (La Canada, Calif.) 22-0-1 10 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 15-2-2

