Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Super 25 Girls Winter Soccer Rankings
MORE: Super 25 Boys Winter Soccer Rankings
RELATED: Regional Boys Soccer Winter Rankings
Records shown are through games of Feb. 17, 2019
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
|25-0-0
|2
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|22-0-0
|3
|St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|20-2-0
|4
|Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.)
|19-0-1
|5
|The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|18-3-2
|6
|American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
|19-1-1
|7
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|17-1-1
|8
|Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|18-1-4
|9
|Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)
|22-2-2
|10
|Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.)
|18-2-1
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.)
|24-0-3
|2
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|22-0-3
|3
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|17-3-3
|4
|Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
|17-3-3
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|17-4-2
|6
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|20-4-4
|7
|Northshore (Slidell, La.)
|18-4-2
|8
|Mandeville (Mandeville, La.)
|23-4-3
|9
|Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.)
|21-5-0
|10
|Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)
|24-2-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
|14-0-0
|2
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|16-1-1
|3
|Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|13-1-2
|4
|Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas)
|10-1-4
|5
|Kingwood (Humble, Texas)
|12-1-3
|6
|Guyer (Denton, Texas)
|12-1-1
|7
|Brazoswood (Clute, Texas)
|13-1-2
|8
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|9-0-4
|9
|Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
|13-1-3
|10
|Cypress Wood (Houston, Texas)
|15-1-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|18-0-3
|2
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|26-0-4
|3
|Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
|22-0-3
|4
|Davis (Davis, Calif.)
|18-0-1
|5
|Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.)
|17-1-2
|6
|Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.)
|20-2-3
|7
|Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.)
|20-2-1
|8
|Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.)
|18-3-2
|9
|Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
|20-2-2
|10
|Upland (Upland, Calif.)
|19-2-0