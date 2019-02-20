USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 5

Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 5

Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 5

February 19, 2019

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 17, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 25-0-0
2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 22-0-0
3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 20-2-0
4 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-0-1
5 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 18-3-2
6 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-1-1
7 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-1-1
8 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 18-1-4
9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 22-2-2
10 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 18-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T
1 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 24-0-3
2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 22-0-3
3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 17-3-3
4 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 17-3-3
5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-4-2
6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 20-4-4
7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-4-2
8 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 23-4-3
9 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 21-5-0
10 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 24-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 14-0-0
2 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 16-1-1
3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 13-1-2
4 Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas) 10-1-4
5 Kingwood (Humble, Texas) 12-1-3
6 Guyer (Denton, Texas) 12-1-1
7 Brazoswood (Clute, Texas) 13-1-2
8 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 9-0-4
9 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 13-1-3
10 Cypress Wood (Houston, Texas) 15-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)

Rank School W-L-T
1 JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 18-0-3
2 Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.) 26-0-4
3 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) 22-0-3
4 Davis (Davis, Calif.) 18-0-1
5 Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) 17-1-2
6 Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) 20-2-3
7 Villa Park (Villa Park, Calif.) 20-2-1
8 Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego, Calif.) 18-3-2
9 Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 20-2-2
10 Upland (Upland, Calif.) 19-2-0

 

