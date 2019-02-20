Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Feb. 17, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 25-0-0 2 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 22-0-0 3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 20-2-0 4 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-0-1 5 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 18-3-2 6 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-1-1 7 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 17-1-1 8 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 18-1-4 9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 22-2-2 10 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 18-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 24-0-3 2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 22-0-3 3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 17-3-3 4 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 17-3-3 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-4-2 6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 20-4-4 7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-4-2 8 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 23-4-3 9 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 21-5-0 10 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 24-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 14-0-0 2 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 16-1-1 3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 13-1-2 4 Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas) 10-1-4 5 Kingwood (Humble, Texas) 12-1-3 6 Guyer (Denton, Texas) 12-1-1 7 Brazoswood (Clute, Texas) 13-1-2 8 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 9-0-4 9 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 13-1-3 10 Cypress Wood (Houston, Texas) 15-1-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)