Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings: Week 6

USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of March. 17, 2019

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 23-0-0 2 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 19-3-2 3 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 21-2-0 4 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 21-1-0 5 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) 25-1-0 6 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 18-1-1 7 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) 19-1-1 8 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 18-2-4 9 Gulf Breeze (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) 22-3-2 10 Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) 18-2-1

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 23-0-3 2 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 24-0-3 3 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 18-3-3 4 Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.) 17-3-3 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 17-4-2 6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 20-5-4 7 Northshore (Slidell, La.) 18-5-2 8 Mandeville (Mandeville, La.) 23-4-3 9 Gulfport (Gulfport, Miss.) 21-5-0 10 Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 24-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

1 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 19-0-0 2 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 21-1-1 3 Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 19-1-2 4 Vandergriff (Arlington, Texas) 17-1-4 5 Kingwood (Humble, Texas) 19-1-3 6 Brazoswood (Clute, Texas) 16-1-3 7 Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas) 18-1-3 8 Cypress Wood (Houston, Texas) 22-1-0 9 Allen (Allen, Texas) 14-3-2 10 McAllen (McAllen, Texas) 18-2-3

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)