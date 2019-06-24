Super 25 Regional High School Baseball Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Records are through June 23. These are the final rankings of the year.

SUPER 25: NATIONAL

ALL-USA: 2018-19 ALL-USA Baseball Team

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (28-2) Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2) Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (26-3) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3) McQuaid Jesuit, Rochester, N.Y. (24-2) Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7) Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6) Appoquinimink, West Middletown, Del. (22-0) Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (25-3) Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)

Southeast

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1) DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3) Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4) Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (36-4) Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3) Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (27-5) Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3) Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (26-4) Collierville, Tenn. (35-4-1) Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Argyle, Texas (40-1-1) Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (41-3) Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3) Blanchard, Okla. (39-0) Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (37-5) Georgetown, Texas (41-5-1) Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5) Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (25-6) Carroll, South Lake, Texas (31-11) Desert Hills, St. George, Utah (27-3)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (35-7) Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind. (23-8) Craig, Janesville, Wis. (20-3) Stillwater, Minn. (23-3) St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (35-6) St. Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio (24-8-1) Mentor, Ohio (22-6) Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (28-7) Edwardsville, Ill. (37-5) Andrean, Merrillville, Ind. (36-1)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska