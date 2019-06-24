Super 25 Regional High School Baseball Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the Super 25 Regional Rankings for baseball, as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff, and based on results, tradition, quality of players and strength of schedule with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Records are through June 23. These are the final rankings of the year.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (28-2)
- Benedictine, Richmond, Va. (28-2)
- Delbarton, Morristown, N.J. (26-3)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (30-3)
- McQuaid Jesuit, Rochester, N.Y. (24-2)
- Malvern (Pa.) Prep (32-7)
- Charlotte Christian, Charlotte, N.C. (27-6)
- Appoquinimink, West Middletown, Del. (22-0)
- Red Land, Lewisberry, Pa. (25-3)
- Providence, Charlotte, N.C. (25-4)
Southeast
South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)
- DeSoto Central, Southaven, Miss. (34-3)
- Calvary Christian, Clearwater, Fla. (26-4)
- Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (36-4)
- Farragut, Knoxville, Tenn. (42-3)
- Jesuit, Tampa, Fla. (27-5)
- Nova, Davie, Fla. (19-3)
- Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (26-4)
- Collierville, Tenn. (35-4-1)
- Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla. (25-4)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.
- Argyle, Texas (40-1-1)
- Colleyville (Texas) Heritage (41-3)
- Barbe, Lake Charles, La. (38-3)
- Blanchard, Okla. (39-0)
- Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (37-5)
- Georgetown, Texas (41-5-1)
- Sam Houston, Lake Charles, La. (37-5)
- Regis Jesuit, Aurora, Colo. (25-6)
- Carroll, South Lake, Texas (31-11)
- Desert Hills, St. George, Utah (27-3)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
- Tates Creek, Lexington, Ky. (35-7)
- Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Ind. (23-8)
- Craig, Janesville, Wis. (20-3)
- Stillwater, Minn. (23-3)
- St. Laurence, Burbank, Ill. (35-6)
- St. Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio (24-8-1)
- Mentor, Ohio (22-6)
- Saint Xavier, Louisville, Ky. (28-7)
- Edwardsville, Ill. (37-5)
- Andrean, Merrillville, Ind. (36-1)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
- Cypress, Calif. (31-3)
- Valley Christian, San Jose, Calif. (29-4)
- Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (27-6-1)
- Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (27-5)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (29-1)
- Lake Washington, Kirkland, Wash. (26-2)
- Desert Oasis, Las Vegas (34-8)
- Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (26-7)
- Huntington Beach, Calif. (25-7)
- La Mirada, Calif. (26-7)