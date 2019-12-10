Super 25 Regional High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 2

USA TODAY High School Sports will make Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. These are the preseason boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season.

TOP 25: Super 25 Boys Basketball, Week 2

ALL-USA PRESEASON: Boys Team | Girls Team

NORTHEAST

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont.

Patrick School, Hillside, New Jersey (0-0) Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, New York (1-0) Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (0-0) Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, New York (1-0) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (3-1) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, New Jersey (0-0) Camden, New Jersey (0-0) Rock Creek Christian, Upper Marlboro, Maryland (5-0) Baltimore Polytechnic, Towson, Maryland (3-0) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (0-0)

SOUTH

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia.

Montverde Academy, Florida (4-0) McEachern High School, Powder Springs, Georgia (6-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (2-1) Paul VI High School, Fairfax, Virginia (4-0) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia (13-1) Briarcrest Christian School, Eads, Tennessee (6-0) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tennessee (9-0) Grayson High School, Loganville, Georgia (8-0) Millbrook High School, Raleigh, North Carolina (7-0) Norcross High School, Georgia (7-0)

MIDWEST

Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Huntington Prep, West Virginia (9-0) Hamilton, Sussex, Wisconsin (2-0) La Lumiere, La Porte, Indiana (6-0) Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (1-1) Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis (1-1) Bloom, Chicago (7-0) Lawrence Central, Indiana (2-0) Morgan Park, Chicago (3-1) St. Vincent-St. Mary, Akron, Ohio, (2-0) Lincoln, Ypsilanti, Michigan (0-1)

FRONTIER

Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (7-0) Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas (9-0) Duncanville, Texas (7-2) Westlake, Texas (14-1) Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas (8-1) Jacksonville, Arkansas (3-0) Denton Guyer, Texas (6-1) Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (10-3) Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission, Kan. (1-0) Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla. (0-1)

PACIFIC

Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington.