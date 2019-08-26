Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 1

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
1. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (1-0)
2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (1-0)
3. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (0-0)
4. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (0-0)
5. Highland Springs, Virginia (0-0)
6. St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (0-0)
7. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (0-0)
8. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (0-0)
9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (1-0)
10. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (0-1)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (1-0)
2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (1-0)
3. Marietta, Georgia (1-0)
4. Lakeland, Florida (1-0)
5. Hoover, Alabama (1-0)
6. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (0-0)
7. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (1-0)
8. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (0-1)
9. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (1-0)
10. Carol City, Miami, Florida (1-0)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
1. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (0-0)
2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (0-0)
3. King, Detroit (0-0)
4. Muskego, Wisconsin (1-0)
5. Nazareth Academy, LaGrange Park, Illinois (0-0)
6. Muskegon, Michigan (0-0)
7. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (0-0)
8. Warren Central, Indianapolis, Indiana (1-0)
9. Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois (0-0)
10. Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (1-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. North Shore, Houston, Texas (0-0)
2. Duncanville, Texas (0-0)
3. Aledo, Texas (0-0)
4. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (0-0)
5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (0-0)
6. Allen, Texas (0-0)
7. Warren Easton, New Orleans, La. (0-0)
8. Broken Arrow, Okla. (0-0)
9. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (0-0)
10. Carroll, Southlake, Texas (0-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (1-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (1-0)
- Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona (1-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (2-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (1-0)
- Narbonne, Harbor City, California (1-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (0-1)
- Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (0-0)
- Folsom, California (0-0)
- Mililani, Hawaii (3-0)