USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 10

Photo: John A. Pavoncello/The York Dispatch

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 10

Football

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 10

By October 28, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SUPER 25: TOP 25 | TOP STAR | How the Super 25 Fared

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (8-1)

2. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (8-1)

3. Highland Springs, Virginia (8-0)

4. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (6-2)

5. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (10-0)

6. St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (8-0)

7. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (4-4)

8. DeMatha, Hyattsville, Maryland (6-2)

9. Manheim (Pennsylvania) Township (10-0)

10. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (5-2)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (8-0)
  2. Lakeland, Florida (10-0)
  3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (8-1)
  4. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (8-0-1)
  5. Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (9-0)
  6. Hoover, Alabama (8-1)
  7. McEachern, Georgia (9-0)
  8. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (9-1)
  9. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (8-1)
  10. Thompson, Alabama (8-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Male, Louisville, Kentucky (9-0)
  2. Mentor, Ohio (9-0)
  3. Muskegon, Michigan (9-0)
  4. East St. Louis, Illinois (9-0)
  5. Muskego, Wisconsin (10-0)
  6. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (9-0)
  7. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (9-0)
  8. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (8-1)
  9. Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (9-0)
  10. Avon, Indiana (9-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (8-0)
  2. Katy, Texas (8-0)
  3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (8-0)
  4. Allen, Texas (8-0)
  5. North Shore, Houston, Texas (7-1)
  6. Southlake Carroll, Texas (8-0)
  7. Owasso, Oklahoma (8-0)
  8. Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (8-0)
  9. Longview, Texas (8-0)
  10. Picayune, Mississippi (9-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (9-0)
  2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (8-1)
  3. Saint Louis, Honolulu (9-0)
  4. De La Salle, Concord, California (8-1)
  5. Chandler, Arizona (9-0)
  6. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (8-1)
  7. Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (10-0)
  8. Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (8-1)
  9. Mission Viejo, California (9-0)
  10. Folsom, California (8-1)

, , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-regional-high-school-football-rankings-week-10-2
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 10
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.