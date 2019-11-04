Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 11

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
1. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (9-1)
2. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (8-1)
3. Highland Springs, Virginia (9-0)
4. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (7-2)
5. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (11-0)
6. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (5-4)
7. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania (9-1)
8. McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Maryland (10-0)
9. St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (6-3)
10. St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (8-1)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (9-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (10-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (9-0-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (10-0)
- McEachern, Georgia (10-0)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (9-1)
- Hoover, Alabama (8-2)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (8-2)
- Thompson, Alabama (8-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Mentor, Ohio (10-0)
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (10-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (10-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (10-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (11-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (10-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (10-0)
- St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (9-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (10-0)
- Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (9-1)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (9-0)
- Katy, Texas (9-0)
- Allen, Texas (9-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (8-1)
- Southlake Carroll, Texas (9-0)
- Archbishop Rummel, Metaire, Louisiana (9-0)
- Owasso, Oklahoma (9-0)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (9-0)
- Longview, Texas (9-0)
- Picayune, Mississippi (10-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (10-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (9-1)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (9-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (10-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (9-1)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (11-0)
- Mission Viejo, California (10-0)
- Folsom, California (9-1)
- O’Dea, Seattle (8-0)