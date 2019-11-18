USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 13

November 18, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1)
  2. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (9-2)
  3. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (7-4)
  4. Highland Springs, Virginia (11-0)
  5. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (13-0)
  6. Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (11-1)
  7. St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (7-3)
  8. St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (9-1)
  9. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (8-3)
  10. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Maryland (10-2)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (11-0)
  2. Lakeland, Florida (12-0)
  3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)
  4. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (11-0-1)
  5. Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (11-0)
  6. McEachern, Georgia (11-0)
  7. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (11-1)
  8. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (9-2)
  9. Hoover, Alabama (10-2)
  10. Thompson, Alabama (10-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Mentor, Ohio (12-0)
  2. Male, Louisville, Kentucky (12-0)
  3. Muskegon, Michigan (12-0)
  4. East St. Louis, Illinois (12-0)
  5. Muskego, Wisconsin (13-0)
  6. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (12-0)
  7. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (12-0)
  8. Washington, Massillon, Ohio (12-0)
  9. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (11-1)
  10. Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (12-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (11-0)
  2. Katy, Texas (11-0)
  3. Allen, Texas (11-0)
  4. North Shore, Houston, Texas (10-1)
  5. Carroll, Southlake, Texas (11-0)
  6. Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (11-0)
  7. Owasso, Oklahoma (11-0)
  8. Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (10-0)
  9. Longview, Texas (11-0)
  10. Picayune, Mississippi (12-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (11-0)
  2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (10-1)
  3. Saint Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
  4. De La Salle, Concord, California (10-1)
  5. Chandler, Arizona (11-0)
  6. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (11-1)
  7. Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (13-0)
  8. Mission Viejo, California (11-0)
  9. O’Dea, Seattle, Washington (10-0)
  10. Folsom, California (10-1)

