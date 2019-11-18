Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 13

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
SUPER 25: TOP 25 | TOP STAR | How the Super 25 Fared
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (9-2)
- St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (7-4)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (11-0)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (13-0)
- Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (11-1)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (7-3)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (9-1)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (8-3)
- Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Maryland (10-2)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (11-0)
- Lakeland, Florida (12-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (11-0-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (11-0)
- McEachern, Georgia (11-0)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (11-1)
- Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (9-2)
- Hoover, Alabama (10-2)
- Thompson, Alabama (10-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Mentor, Ohio (12-0)
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (12-0)
- Muskegon, Michigan (12-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (12-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (13-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (12-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (12-0)
- Washington, Massillon, Ohio (12-0)
- St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (11-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (12-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (11-0)
- Katy, Texas (11-0)
- Allen, Texas (11-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (10-1)
- Carroll, Southlake, Texas (11-0)
- Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (11-0)
- Owasso, Oklahoma (11-0)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (10-0)
- Longview, Texas (11-0)
- Picayune, Mississippi (12-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (11-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (10-1)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (10-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (10-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (11-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (11-1)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (13-0)
- Mission Viejo, California (11-0)
- O’Dea, Seattle, Washington (10-0)
- Folsom, California (10-1)