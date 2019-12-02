USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 15

Photo: Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar

By December 2, 2019

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1.  St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1)
  2. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11-2)
  3. St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (11-1)
  4. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (15-0)
  5. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (9-3)
  6. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Maryland (10-2)
  7. Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12-2)
  8. Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Massachusetts (11-0)
  9. Varina, Richmond, Virginia (11-2)
  10. St. Joseph, Trumbull, Connecticut (10-0)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1.  St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (13-0)
  2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)
  3. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (13-0-1)
  4. Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (13-0)
  5. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (12-1)
  6. Thompson, Alabama (11-1)
  7. Armwood, Seffner, Florida (12-2)
  8. Vance, Charlotte, North Carolina (11-2)
  9. McEachern, Georgia (12-1)
  10. Lakeland, Florida (12-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Male, Louisville, Kentucky (14-0)
  2. East St. Louis, Illinois (14-0)
  3. Muskego, Wisconsin (14-0)
  4. Washington, Massillon, Ohio (14-0)
  5. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (14-0)
  6. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (14-0)
  7. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (13-1)
  8. Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (13-0)
  9. New Palestine, Indiana (14-0)
  10. Mentor, Ohio (13-1)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (13-0)
  2. North Shore, Houston, Texas (12-1)
  3. Southlake Carroll, Texas (13-0)
  4. Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (13-0)
  5. Katy, Texas (12-1)
  6. Owasso, Oklahoma (12-0)
  7. Lake Travis, Texas (12-1)
  8. Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (12-0)
  9. Picayune, Mississippi (14-0)
  10. Rockwall, Texas (11-2)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (12-1)
  2. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (12-1)
  3. Saint Louis, Honolulu (12-0)
  4. De La Salle, Concord, California (12-1)
  5. Chandler, Arizona (12-0)
  6. Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (14-0)
  7. Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona (11-1)
  8. O’Dea, Seattle (12-0)
  9. Punahou, Honolulu (11-2)
  10. Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California (14-0)

