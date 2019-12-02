Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 15

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SUPER 25: TOP 25 | TOP STAR | How the Super 25 Fared

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1) St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11-2) St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (11-1) Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (15-0) Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (9-3) Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Maryland (10-2) Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12-2) Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Massachusetts (11-0) Varina, Richmond, Virginia (11-2) St. Joseph, Trumbull, Connecticut (10-0)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (13-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1) Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (13-0-1) Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (13-0) Central, Phenix City, Alabama (12-1) Thompson, Alabama (11-1) Armwood, Seffner, Florida (12-2) Vance, Charlotte, North Carolina (11-2) McEachern, Georgia (12-1) Lakeland, Florida (12-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Male, Louisville, Kentucky (14-0) East St. Louis, Illinois (14-0) Muskego, Wisconsin (14-0) Washington, Massillon, Ohio (14-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (14-0) De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (14-0) Pickerington (Ohio) Central (13-1) Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (13-0) New Palestine, Indiana (14-0) Mentor, Ohio (13-1)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (13-0) North Shore, Houston, Texas (12-1) Southlake Carroll, Texas (13-0) Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (13-0) Katy, Texas (12-1) Owasso, Oklahoma (12-0) Lake Travis, Texas (12-1) Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (12-0) Picayune, Mississippi (14-0) Rockwall, Texas (11-2)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming