Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 15

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (11-1)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (11-2)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (11-1)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (15-0)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (9-3)
- Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Maryland (10-2)
- Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12-2)
- Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Massachusetts (11-0)
- Varina, Richmond, Virginia (11-2)
- St. Joseph, Trumbull, Connecticut (10-0)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (13-0)
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (9-1)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (13-0-1)
- Lowndes, Valdosta, Georgia (13-0)
- Central, Phenix City, Alabama (12-1)
- Thompson, Alabama (11-1)
- Armwood, Seffner, Florida (12-2)
- Vance, Charlotte, North Carolina (11-2)
- McEachern, Georgia (12-1)
- Lakeland, Florida (12-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (14-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (14-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (14-0)
- Washington, Massillon, Ohio (14-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Illinois (14-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (14-0)
- Pickerington (Ohio) Central (13-1)
- Wayzata, Plymouth, Minnesota (13-0)
- New Palestine, Indiana (14-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (13-1)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (13-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (12-1)
- Southlake Carroll, Texas (13-0)
- Archbishop Rummel, Metairie, Louisiana (13-0)
- Katy, Texas (12-1)
- Owasso, Oklahoma (12-0)
- Lake Travis, Texas (12-1)
- Catholic, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (12-0)
- Picayune, Mississippi (14-0)
- Rockwall, Texas (11-2)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (12-1)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (12-1)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (12-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (12-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (12-0)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (14-0)
- Saguaro, Scottsdale, Arizona (11-1)
- O’Dea, Seattle (12-0)
- Punahou, Honolulu (11-2)
- Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California (14-0)