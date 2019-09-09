Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (3-0) Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (2-0) St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1-1) St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-1) Highland Springs, Virginia (2-0) St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (1-0) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (1-0) Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (2-0) Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (3-0) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (1-1)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (1-0)

2. Marietta, Georgia (3-0)

3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (2-0)

4. Lakeland, Florida (3-0)

5. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (2-0-1)

6. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (2-0)

7. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (2-1)

8. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (2-0)

9. Hoover, Alabama (2-1)

10. Northwestern, Miami, Florida (2-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

1. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (2-0)

2. Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (3-0)

3. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (2-0)

4. Muskegon, Michigan (2-0)

5. Mentor, Ohio (2-0)

6. Muskego, Wisconsin (3-0)

7. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (2-0)

8. East St. Louis, Illinois (2-0)

9. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (2-0)

10. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (2-0)

2. Katy, Texas (2-0)

3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (1-0)

4. Allen, Texas (2-0)

5. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (2-0)

6. North Shore, Houston, Texas (1-1)

7. Warren Easton, New Orleans, Louisiana (1-0)

8. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (2-0)

9. Guyer, Denton, Texas (2-0)

10. Southlake Carroll, Texas (2-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (3-0)

2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (3-0)

3. Saint Louis, Honolulu (4-0)

4. De La Salle, Concord, California (2-1)

5. Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (1-0)

6. Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (3-0)

7. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (2-1)

8. Chandler, Arizona (3-0)

9. Folsom, California (2-0)

10. Mililani, Hawaii (5-0)