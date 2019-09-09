Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland (3-0)
- Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (2-0)
- St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1-1)
- St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-1)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (2-0)
- St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (1-0)
- Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (1-0)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (2-0)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (3-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (1-1)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (1-0)
2. Marietta, Georgia (3-0)
3. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (2-0)
4. Lakeland, Florida (3-0)
5. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (2-0-1)
6. Colquitt County, Moultrie, Georgia (2-0)
7. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (2-1)
8. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (2-0)
9. Hoover, Alabama (2-1)
10. Northwestern, Miami, Florida (2-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
1. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (2-0)
2. Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (3-0)
3. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (2-0)
4. Muskegon, Michigan (2-0)
5. Mentor, Ohio (2-0)
6. Muskego, Wisconsin (3-0)
7. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (2-0)
8. East St. Louis, Illinois (2-0)
9. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (2-0)
10. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (2-0)
2. Katy, Texas (2-0)
3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (1-0)
4. Allen, Texas (2-0)
5. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (2-0)
6. North Shore, Houston, Texas (1-1)
7. Warren Easton, New Orleans, Louisiana (1-0)
8. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (2-0)
9. Guyer, Denton, Texas (2-0)
10. Southlake Carroll, Texas (2-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
1. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (3-0)
2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (3-0)
3. Saint Louis, Honolulu (4-0)
4. De La Salle, Concord, California (2-1)
5. Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (1-0)
6. Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (3-0)
7. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (2-1)
8. Chandler, Arizona (3-0)
9. Folsom, California (2-0)
10. Mililani, Hawaii (5-0)