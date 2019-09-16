Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (3-0)

2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (3-1)

3. Highland Springs, Virginia (3-0)

4. St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (2-0)

5. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (1-0)

6. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (1-2)

7. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-2)

8. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (4-0)

9. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (2-1)

10. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (2-1)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2-0)

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (3-0)

3. Lakeland, Florida (4-0)

4. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (3-0)

5. Marietta, Georgia (3-1)

6. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (3-0-1)

7. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (3-1)

8. Hoover, Alabama (3-1)

9. Northwestern, Miami, Florida (3-1)

10. Valdosta, Georgia (4-0)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

1. Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (4-0)

2. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (3-0)

3. Muskegon, Michigan (3-0)

4. Mentor, Ohio (3-0)

5. Muskego, Wisconsin (4-0)

6. St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) (2-1)

7. East St. Louis, Illinois (3-0)

8. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (3-0)

9. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-0)

10. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (3-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (3-0)

2. Katy, Texas (3-0)

3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (2-0)

4. Allen, Texas (3-0)

5. North Shore, Houston, Texas (2-1)

6. Warren Easton, New Orleans, Louisiana (2-0)

7. Owasso, Oklahoma (3-0)

8. Guyer, Denton, Texas (3-0)

9. Southlake Carroll, Texas (3-0)

10. Madison Central, Mississippi (4-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming