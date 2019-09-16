Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 4

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
1. Gonzaga, Washington, District of Columbia (3-0)
2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (3-1)
3. Highland Springs, Virginia (3-0)
4. St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (2-0)
5. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, New Jersey (1-0)
6. St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (1-2)
7. St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia (2-2)
8. Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (4-0)
9. Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (2-1)
10. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (2-1)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2-0)
2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (3-0)
3. Lakeland, Florida (4-0)
4. Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (3-0)
5. Marietta, Georgia (3-1)
6. Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (3-0-1)
7. Central, Phenix City, Alabama (3-1)
8. Hoover, Alabama (3-1)
9. Northwestern, Miami, Florida (3-1)
10. Valdosta, Georgia (4-0)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
1. Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (4-0)
2. Pickerington (Ohio) Central (3-0)
3. Muskegon, Michigan (3-0)
4. Mentor, Ohio (3-0)
5. Muskego, Wisconsin (4-0)
6. St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) (2-1)
7. East St. Louis, Illinois (3-0)
8. De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis, Missouri (3-0)
9. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-0)
10. Eden Prairie, Minnesota (3-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (3-0)
2. Katy, Texas (3-0)
3. John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (2-0)
4. Allen, Texas (3-0)
5. North Shore, Houston, Texas (2-1)
6. Warren Easton, New Orleans, Louisiana (2-0)
7. Owasso, Oklahoma (3-0)
8. Guyer, Denton, Texas (3-0)
9. Southlake Carroll, Texas (3-0)
10. Madison Central, Mississippi (4-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (4-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (4-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (5-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (3-1)
- Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (2-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (3-1)
- Chandler, Arizona (4-0)
- Mililani, Hawaii (6-0)
- Folsom, California (2-1)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (3-1)