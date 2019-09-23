Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- Gonzaga, Washington D.C. (4-0)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (4-1)
- Highland Springs, Virginia (4-0)
- St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (3-0)
- St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (1-2)
- Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (5-0)
- Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (3-1)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (3-1)
- St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (3-0)
- St. John’s, Washington D.C. (2-3)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
-
St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (3-0)
-
IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (3-0)
-
Lakeland, Florida (5-0)
-
Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (4-0)
-
Marietta, Georgia (3-1)
-
Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (4-0-1)
-
Central, Phenix City, Alabama (4-1)
-
Hoover, Alabama (4-1)
-
Valdosta, Georgia (5-0)
-
Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (5-0)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Muskegon, Michigan (4-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (4-0)
- Male, Louisville, Kentucky (4-0)
- Muskego, Wisconsin (5-0)
- Chippewa Valley, Clinton Township, Michigan (4-0)
- East St. Louis, Illinois (4-0)
- De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (4-0)
- St. Xavier, Cincinnati (4-0)
- Lakeville North, Lakeville, Minnesota (4-0)
- Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (4-1)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (3-0)
- Katy, Texas (4-0)
- John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (3-0)
- Allen, Texas (4-0)
- North Shore, Houston, Texas (2-1)
- Owasso, Okla. (3-0)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (3-0)
- Southlake Carroll, Texas (3-0)
- Madison Central, Mississippi (4-0)
- Edna Karr, Louisiana (2-1)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California (4-0)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California (5-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu (6-0)
- De La Salle, Concord, California (4-1)
- Eastside Catholic, Sammamish, Washington (3-0)
- Chandler, Arizona (4-0)
- Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (3-1)
- Folsom, California (3-1)
- Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California (3-1)
- Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah (6-0)