Super 25 Regional High School Football Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Gonzaga, Washington D.C. (4-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (4-1) Highland Springs, Virginia (4-0) St Joseph Regional, Montvale, New Jersey (3-0) St Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (1-2) Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pennsylvania (5-0) Good Counsel, Olney, Maryland (3-1) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Maryland (3-1) St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, New Jersey (3-0) St. John’s, Washington D.C. (2-3)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (3-0) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (3-0) Lakeland, Florida (5-0) Grayson, Loganville, Georgia (4-0) Marietta, Georgia (3-1) Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Carolina (4-0-1) Central, Phenix City, Alabama (4-1) Hoover, Alabama (4-1) Valdosta, Georgia (5-0) Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (5-0)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Muskegon, Michigan (4-0) Mentor, Ohio (4-0) Male, Louisville, Kentucky (4-0) Muskego, Wisconsin (5-0) Chippewa Valley, Clinton Township, Michigan (4-0) East St. Louis, Illinois (4-0) De Smet Jesuit, St. Louis (4-0) St. Xavier, Cincinnati (4-0) Lakeville North, Lakeville, Minnesota (4-0) Trinity, Louisville, Kentucky (4-1)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Duncanville, Dallas, Texas (3-0) Katy, Texas (4-0) John Curtis, River Ridge, Louisiana (3-0) Allen, Texas (4-0) North Shore, Houston, Texas (2-1) Owasso, Okla. (3-0) Guyer, Denton, Texas (3-0) Southlake Carroll, Texas (3-0) Madison Central, Mississippi (4-0) Edna Karr, Louisiana (2-1)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming